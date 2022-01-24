A quick clipper system will drive across the region bringing a few flurries tonight. The track is a little farther north so most of the accumulating snow will likely remain north and west of our area. So, the best chance for at least a coating will be from the Lehigh Valley on north. High pressure will supply mostly dry conditions at least through Thursday, however Arctic air will return by Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will be near the seasonable upper 30s, then plummet to the 20s in the afternoon and single digits overnight. Long range guidance continues to point towards an area of low pressure off the coast, probably Friday into Saturday, potentially bringing our next chance for accumulating snow. It's still a long ways off though and much can change, so we'll keep watching it and encourage folks to keep paying attention to the forecast.
TONIGHT
Another quick clipper system will track across the Great Lakes into our region Monday night. The track looks to be little farther north so most of the accumulating snow will likely remain north and west of our area. So, the best chance for at least a coating will be from the Lehigh Valley on north. Temperatures will also be falling into the lower 20s.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned little bout of snow will move away for Tuesday, but a cold front will then move in from our west. Latest indications are, this front is mainly a dry passage, so much of the day now looks dry, just mostly cloudy. We'll briefly see temperatures warm up in advance of this cold front with highs back near 40 degrees in spots. Once the colder air begins to filter in temperatures will take another plunge into the teens.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Our next surge of arctic air is due to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably cold highs. Temperatures will plummet so expect low and mid 20s for highs and single digits for lows, with wind chills near zero at times either side of sunrise. The cold eases a bit on Friday with highs expected to climb back to around or just above freezing. A weak area of low pressure looks to move through perhaps sparking some snow showers, but this doesn't look to be anything significant at this time.
WEEKEND
For next weekend, we'll continue to keep our eyes on a possible coastal storm which model guidance has been hinting at for the last few days. Latest trends have shifted slightly west bringing in the potential for some snow and gusty winds. As we often know, at this stage of the game, models will continue to flip and flop. We have a week to watch that potential be realized or fizzle out. Bottom line, Saturday will be rather cold again with highs dropping back into the 20s. Sunday may be a little warmer, but only around or just above freezing for the highs. The cold is certainly king overall in the forecast as we count down the final days of January.
TRACK THE WEATHER: