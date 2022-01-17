It's been an eventful last 24 hours as winter storm delivered snow, sleet, freezing rain and regular rain to our area. Roads remain slushy today and some slick spots will be likely tonight and tomorrow morning that freeze over. Many locations received between two and four inches of snow. But, the warmer air from the Atlantic Ocean really started to take hold, and that put a stop to the snow eventually plain rain. The rest of the week ahead look to remain fairly dry but very cold again. The next best chance for a few flurries will be Wednesday night into Thursday, not amounting to anything and then a few flurries over the weekend seem possible. We'll have a little bit of a warm up by Wednesday with highs back in the lower 40s but yet another arctic blast looks to arrive just in time to close the week and begin the weekend.
MONDAY NIGHT
It will remain windy and chilly on the back side of our storm Monday night and a few flurries are possible as well. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and back into the 20s, feeling like the teens thanks to blustery winds. A chilly northwest wind will remain elevated, operating around 15-25 mph. Skies this evening will begin cloudy and eventually break up overnight with some partial clearing.
TUESDAY
It looks seasonably chilly and partly sunny on Tuesday with highs around the freezing mark. Still, winds will be a factor - coming from the west and operating around 15-25 mph. So even though temperatures will be in the 30s, it'll feel like the 20s all day.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Wednesday looks a bit cloudier but also a bit milder as afternoon highs briefly return back close to 40 degrees. A weak front moving through Wednesday night may spark a rain or snow shower. Behind that front Wednesday night, a reinforcing shot of arctic air looks to build back in as we round out the week. Thursday doesn't look to feature the brunt of the cold just yet, but it will be colder than Wednesday with highs dropping back to the upper 20s and lower 30s.
FRIDAY
Get ready for some more frigid temperatures. Starting off Friday morning with temperatures close to the single digits, perhaps feeling close to zero. High pressure also returns for Friday bringing some decent sunshine, however, the arctic cold air will really be building in now as highs are only expected to reach the lower 20s. Nighttime temperatures will plummet into the single digits and, again, fell at or below zero moving into the weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: