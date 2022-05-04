As another round of wet weather wraps up, there could be a few lingering showers in the morning and afternoon today but we'll have a few more breaks in the clouds before the day ends.
The work week will close with yet another chance for some showers/a light rain Friday into Saturday - this time around looks to be more of a steady rain.
Cinco de Mayo Thursday will be pleasant, sunny and seasonable - enjoy!
Temperatures likely remain in the 60s much of the time, not as cold as last week but still a bit below average much of the time, as our average high for early May should be nearing 70 degrees. However, we're done with any freezing temperatures at night, as lows this week will generally remain around 45 to 50 degrees each night.
There will be a brief cooldown over the weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s Saturday and lower 60s Mother's Day Sunday. Nighttime temperatures should remain in the 40s over the weekend and into next week.
WEDNESDAY
Expect another round of some showers mainly Wednesday morning with perhaps a few downpours and plenty of clouds. Rainfall amounts look to be manageable, with a quarter to a half inch of rain expected.
Highs Wednesday will reach the 60s despite the clouds and wetter weather. By the late afternoon hours/ early evening hours, more peeks of sunshine should help boost out highs to the upper 60s.
THURSDAY
Cinco de Mayo will be the pick of the week! Just like on Tuesday, high pressure will briefly take back control of our weather leading to dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures should be quite pleasant and seasonable for this time of the year in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some more clouds will work in later in the day and evening eventually leading to some wet weather overnight.
FRIDAY
The parade of disturbances impacting the region continues Friday, although this one has a bit more uncertainty surrounding its track, especially as we head into Mother’s Day weekend.
There seems to be a little more agreement amongst forecast guidance as of late that an area of low pressure will move from the Midwest into northern Virginia bringing a decent swath of showers or even some steady rain our way for Friday. The further south one travels, closer to the low track, the better your odds would be to see heavier and steadier rain.
Bottom line, Friday certainly looks rather cloudy regardless of how much rain falls, with high temperatures topping out in the low 60s.
WEEKEND
The weekend will start out wet on Saturday but we are cautiously optimistic Mother's Day Sunday will be mostly dry with the exceptions of a spotty shower early. Temperatures over the weekend will be cool - 50s Saturday, 60s Sunday - with nights in the 40s. Heading into the afternoon Sunday though some more sunshine should make for a nice close to the weekend.
