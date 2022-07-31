It was an A+ start to the weekend yesterday and there's another comfy day on tap for your Sunday. High pressure will remain in control today with a bit more cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. Humidity and clouds will be on the increase Sunday night into Monday and that will also come with the chance for some showers. Hotter and stickier weather gradually builds on Tuesday along with an occasional hit or miss thunderstorm, mainly during the PM hours. Tuesday may also be the start of our next heatwave with high temperatures climbing into the 90s for the remainder of the week. Another chance for a thunderstorm or two looks to return at the end of the week as well.
SUNDAY
High pressure will be overhead for our final day of July making for another great day for outdoor activities. Humidity and dew points will remain low Sunday, and afternoon high temperatures will once again reach seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. The day will start rather sunny, but skies do look to cloud up a bit later in the day as a front and low pressure system to our south start to creep a little further north. Eventually by Sunday night, these features will bring a return to mostly cloudy skies across the region, an uptick in humidity, and the opportunity for a few showers with perhaps even an isolated downpour. Sunday night’s lows will be milder thanks to the increasing clouds and humidity with the numbers only dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
MONDAY
The front to our south will push through as a warm front on Monday while low pressure moving along the boundary over the Delmarva will head out to sea. Monday looks to start rather cloudy for a lot of us, and we’ll likely still have some scattered showers around hanging over from Sunday night. By the afternoon however, expect a little sunshine to break through the clouds with most of any rain coming to an end and heading out to sea as the low pressure system heads in that direction. Thanks to a fairly cloudy period Monday along with a little bit of a damp start, high temperatures to start the week won’t be too high, only reaching the low to mid 80s. It will still be humid however for Monday.
TUESDAY
A southwest wind flow will strengthen for Tuesday and more in the way of sunshine will return to the region leading to increasing heat and humidity. Highs will climb back up to around or just above 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front dropping in from our north and west during the afternoon may spark a shower or thunderstorm or two and some of this activity may linger into at least the early evening on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure really starts to flex its muscles mid to late week with ample sunshine expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to a ridge in the jet stream re-developing along the East Coast along with strengthening Bermuda high pressure, the heat will really start to build again moving through the rest of the week. High temperatures initially Wednesday may only top out around 90 degrees thanks to the cold front that moved through Tuesday, plus, dew points may actually drop into the 50s. On Thursday however, dew points are expected to rise back into the 60s, and high temperatures should also soar into the mid and upper 90s.
FRIDAY
There are some question marks surrounding the timing of a cold front that is expected to drop in from our north and west late in the week. Some guidance as of late is moving the front through quicker bringing showers and storms across the area already by late Thursday and then cooling temperatures off a decent amount on Friday. Other guidance however has been sticking with what we’ll continue to go with for now, which is to have the front track in Friday. This means heat and humidity would remain with us for Friday right out ahead of the front with high temperatures expected to still reach the low to mid 90s. The clash of the front with the hot and humid air may produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily Friday afternoon. Obviously, there are still some question marks surrounding this part of the forecast and changes will be possible as it’s still a long way off. So, stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: