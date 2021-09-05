Sunday won't be quite as nice compared to the last few days as a cold front moving in from our west will increase the clouds and a few showers, although nothing too terribly intense is expected. After one of the coolest and wettest Memorial Day weekends ever to unofficially start summer, and more wet weather leading up to (but not on) the Fourth of July, we deserve a nice holiday weekend and Mother Nature will more or less cooperate. Labor Day looks to get back to a fair amount of sunshine as highs rebound to around 80 degrees, and humidity stays low. By the middle of next week, humidity will become more noticeable, but highs will remain close to 80 degrees, as a few mid-week scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be possible, primarily on Wednesday. The week will close with more fall-like temperatures as highs reach the 70s and night dip into the brisk 50s.
SUNDAY
While there will likely be more clouds on Sunday, there should still be at least a few breaks of sun times. However, as a front continues to advance through the area, expect a few passing showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. The system is fairly weak, so we don't anticipate any severe weather or flooding threats. Highs will remain on the cool side for this time of year, mostly in the lower 70s. Cloud cover will linger through most of the overnight hours along with the chance for a lingering shower.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
We'll get back up to 80 degrees for the first time in days on Labor Day, which looks warmer as clouds give way to a mostly sunny day and a comfortable feel to wrap up the holiday weekend. A weak disturbance will be sliding by to our north across Upstate New York and while this could spark a stray shower down into parts of the Poconos, the large majority of the area should remain dry. So, rivers and streams should continue to recede, and our saturated ground will continue to dry out.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
If you want to extend the holiday weekend by one day, Tuesday's weather will give you good reason to do just that. Expect lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees once again. Our next cold front approaches later Wednesday, so clouds and humidity will increase ahead of it, along with a few showers or a thunderstorm later on Wednesday or Wednesday night. This front looks like it will be a little stronger compared to Sunday's front, so perhaps we might see a stray strong storm or some downpours. Overall though, this still doesn't look to be anything too alarming at this time.
