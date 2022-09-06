After a wet Labor Day and some much needed rainfall today, most backyards picked up, on average, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches with some isolated higher amounts. Keep in mind, this is some much needed rainfall as a large part of eastern Pennsylvania is abnormally dry and a good chuck of New Jersey is abnormally dry or under a moderate to severe drought designation. Wednesday looks a bit drier with perhaps a little sun returning later in the day, but it's still mostly cloudy along with a few lingering passing showers. We will still have that easterly wind flow leading to high temperatures only in the low to mid 70s but at the same time it'll feel muggy. Thursday through Saturday expect drier and sunnier conditions to return allowing high temperatures to slowly climb back closer to seasonable levels along with comfortable humidity values. So, it looks like a better time for outdoor activities closing the week and starting the weekend before the chance for a shower or thunderstorm returns early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As an area of low pressure moves further offshore, we should see the steadier rains taper back to more in the way of on-and-off showers for the remainder of the evening and overnight. Also with lingering moisture and winds settling, expect a few areas of patchy or dense fog late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s and slowly fall to the 60s tonight while remaining humid.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure from Canada is going to try and push further south on Wednesday and also try to push our front and low pressure system further south and east away from the region. Latest guidance however suggests that process may struggle initially to happen, and Wednesday now looks cloudier and cooler compared to earlier forecasts. It’s also possible some showers still remain Wednesday, at least in the morning. Regardless of how the day pans out, it should be much drier compared to Tuesday, but expect limited sunshine and high temperatures still struggling to warm with a continued easterly onshore wind, only in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
High pressure from Canada should finally make a decent push further south into our region for Thursday and Friday getting rid of our front and storm system for good and bringing a return to sunnier and drier conditions. Humidity values should be at very comfortable levels, and afternoon high temperatures should slowly but surely get a little warmer, getting back to the upper 70s Thursday, and in the low 80s on Friday. Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping to between 55 and 60 degrees. High pressure looks like it will remain overhead into the start of the weekend keeping mostly sunny skies around Saturday, comfortable humidity, and afternoon highs getting just a tad warmer in the mid 80s.
