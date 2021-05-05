After a very warm Tuesday accompanied by some showers and storms, our unsettled pattern remains locked in place right through Mother’s Day. Dry days may be tough to come by, but we should be able to sneak in a fairly sunny and pleasant day on Thursday amidst all the action.
More rain chances surround our lone dry day, with another round of some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm sliding through during the day on Wednesday, with cooler temperatures and a late week round of rain and drizzle developing on Friday.
Mom’s big weekend isn’t looking too promising right now either, with a shower or two possible on Saturday and more showers possibly developing later on Mother’s Day Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
Cinco De Mayo will be a mostly cloudy day as a cold front slowly slides through, producing another round of some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm as it does so. With the clouds and raindrops, it won’t be as warm as Tuesday, so highs will be back down near 70 degrees. Drying should work in towards evening and overnight.
THURSDAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the week, as there aren’t many dry days to pick from. Expect a sunny and seasonable spring day with highs in the mid 60s, right about where they should be for early May. It’s the only guaranteed dry day of an otherwise unsettled forecast.
FRIDAY
While a coastal low will still well off the coast and not have any sensible impact on our weather, a disturbance will pivot through the Great Lakes and Northeast, bringing increasing clouds and a round of rain and drizzle, especially the second half of the day into the evening hours. Cooler temperatures will also prevail, with highs only around 60 degrees.
SATURDAY
Our Friday disturbance will linger across New England to start the weekend, close enough to keep some clouds around and perhaps a scattered shower or two, although most of the day looks dry. It will be another cool day as well, with highs again only around 60 degrees.
MOTHER’S DAY
While mom of course deserves the nicest day of the forecast, she hasn’t been getting it in recent years. This year may be no exception, with mostly cloudy skies and another round of showers developing, with the afternoon looking wetter than the morning as of right now. Highs again remain cooler than average, mostly in the low 60s.
