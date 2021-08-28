SATURDAY: Much cooler, but still humid with considerable cloudiness and a bit of rain at times with a spotty t-storm also possible. High: 77
SATURDAY NIGHT: An evening shower around; otherwise, lingering clouds and muggy overnight. Low: 66
SUNDAY: Clouds breaking for some sun, stray shower or t-storm. High: 81, Low: 67
The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will continue into the weekend, although don’t expect the period to be a washout by any means. However, any shower or storm that develops could produce heavy rain which could lead to more flooding. We'll also get a break from the high heat this weekend, as a front that is responsible for sparking the showers and storms, pushes off to our south allowing our wind flow to come off the ocean. Don’t expect the stickiness however to retreat anytime soon. Shower and thunderstorm chances will likely increase again later Monday as another cold front drops in from our north and west. We may see a brief spike in heat ahead of this front before temperatures are expected to slowly drop back off again behind the front as we progress through the rest of the week. If our front can make a good push through and settle to our south, a nice shot of comfort may build in to start September starting Wednesday. If that front is a little slower, and the remnant moisture from what will likely become Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend rides up along it, then rain chances may linger into mid-week, more likely the farther south through the Mid-Atlantic you travel.
SATURDAY
It will remain sticky on Saturday, but it will also be noticeably cooler as the aforementioned front from our north pushes south through the region and an area of high pressure building into northern New England changes our wind flow to an easterly onshore direction. That onshore flow combined with mostly cloudy skies will drop highs back in the upper 70s. We’ll continue to allow for some times of rain or perhaps even a thunderstorm, however don’t expect Saturday to be a washout. In fact, it’s very well possible much of the activity that pops up Saturday will be more concentrated south of the Lehigh Valley in the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware. While any rain or thunderstorms may be more isolated in nature, we’ll still need to be on the lookout for heavy downpours which could lead to some flooding/flash flooding.
SUNDAY
That pesky front going back to Friday that lingers into Saturday will advance back to the north and east on Sunday as a warm front. The boundary will be rather weak, so we don’t expect a whole lot of shower and thunderstorm activity, but we can’t entirely rule something stray out, mainly during the afternoon. Look for the day to start rather cloudy, however as we get into the afternoon, more sunshine is expected to return. Highs inch up to the more seasonable low 80s, presuming more sun breaks out. Humidity values will remain high so that sticky feel will still be there.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
An unsettled pattern looks to persist into the beginning of next week, as highs climb back to rather warm levels either in the mid or upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, and the humidity lingers and provides fuel for that persistent daily chance for some showers and storms. A cold front will also be dropping in from our north and west Monday afternoon and evening perhaps enhancing that chance for showers and thunderstorms with a few gusty cells and some heavy downpours. The front looks to linger into Tuesday and Wednesday keeping more clouds than sun around along with the continued chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Our midweek will be determined in part by where the leftover rains of Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend decides to go. There's a chance that tropical moisture lifts this far north and teams up with the front we were tracking crossing our region at the start of the week. This setup might lead to heavy rain once again, but there's also a chance high pressure from Canada can push some drier and comfier air our way and keep Ida's remnants to our south. Here's hoping for the latter. Regardless, September begins later next week with highs in the 70s, a sign of the times.
