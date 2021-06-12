After a wet, cool and cloudy close to the week, the weekend will see some improvements but not by alot. There's no heat or humidity in the forecast, which actually features near or even a bit below average temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend more seasonable, in the the lower 80s as the new week begins with the unsettled trend continuing. And while there will be the chance of a shower or thunderstorm each of the next four days, there's no steady rains in sight, and most of each day should remain more dry than wet. By midweek, temperatures will cool back to the 70s again but bright welcomed sunshine will return!
SATURDAY
The light onshore breeze off the ocean continues, so don't be surprised if some clouds are stubborn to depart either. Expect a mostly cloudy day with some breaks of sun, and the chance of a shower or two popping up during the day. Highs should bounce back from where they were Friday, making it into the mid 70s, dependent on how much sunshine can develop. That' still cool for this time of year, but better than the 60° weather from Friday.
SUNDAY
Winds shift from more of a southerly direction ahead of our next cold front, so skies should become at least partly sunny with highs similar to Saturday in the mid 70s. A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible, but likely not until late in the day or overnight as our cold front approaches. So much of the day Sunday should be dry.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Another cold front likely sweeps through early next week, and could produce a shower or thunderstorm either day as it slowly moves through. With partly sunny skies, highs will inch up closer to seasonable levels to around 80 degrees, with mostly dry weather expected. However, that small chance of a shower or storm remains, especially late Monday into Monday night.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Behind cold front #2 comes some of the nicest weather of the forecast. It should be partly to mostly sunny, entirely dry, and fairly comfortable for mid-June, with highs in the mid 70s with low humidity levels both Wednesday and Thursday.
