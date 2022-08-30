Stay alert for a few showers and thunderstorms as we head through the rest of the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has tagged most of our area under a " Marginal" risk for severe weather so if any storm becomes severe, the main threat will be strong damaging winds. Other non-severe showers and thunderstorms could produce some gusty winds, lightning and flooding downpours. Keep in mind, not every backyard will get a dose of rainfall, in fact some may miss out, especially the more east you travel. The cold front will slide offshore by Wednesday which will usher in more comfortable and drier air. And just like that as we turn the calendar to September and meteorological fall on Thursday, the heat and humidity will be gone... at least for now. Expect comfortable highs closer to 80 degrees Thursday and Friday with refreshingly low humidity. By the holiday weekend, the heat and humidity will turn up again. It should remain fairly quiet and fry through Labor Day Monday with just a low chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday.
TUESDAY NIGHT
A cold front will continue to move in from our north and west this evening sparking a few showers and thunderstorms. There is a low risk for severe weather, so if any storms become severe the main threat will be strong damaging winds. Outside severe criteria, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain are all possible especially from the Lehigh Valley and places north and west. We'll keep a chance for a lingering shower or thunderstorm through around midnight and then skies will gradually start to break up and more comfortable air will fill in overnight.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front looks to clear the area for Wednesday moving offshore and allowing dry weather to resume across the region with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front should also take the higher heat and humidity with it meaning the last day of August and Meteorological summer, while quite warm, should be a much more comfortable day compared to Tuesday. We expect the highs to reach the middle and upper 80s Wednesday and also becoming less humid throughout the day. Nighttime temperatures will also be more comfortable, falling to the upper 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure from the Great Lakes looks to settle in for Thursday and beyond, leading to some really nice weather as we move towards the Labor Day holiday. We expect highs Thursday and Friday to reach the low 80s along with much lower and more comfortable dew points in the 40s and 50s. To top it off, both days look dry and mostly sunny. Enjoy!
THROUGH LABOR DAY MONDAY
High pressure looks to remain in control through most of the holiday weekend keeping the dry weather and mostly to partly sunny skies around. Dew points and humidity also should remain low, although temperatures do look to climb a little bit higher. Expect afternoon highs to be in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. A weal front may try to slide through Sunday into Labor Day Monday. With that being said, a low chance for a shower or thunderstorm looks possible now. The front will also help drop temperatures back to the more comfortable middle 80s for Labor Day.
