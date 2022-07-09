SATURDAY: A few morning showers then clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. High: 79
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 58
SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and less humid. High: 81, Low: 59
BIG PICTURE
Saturday morning will come with a few showers around the region with most of the steady and heavier precipitation staying to our south. By the afternoon, there should be some clearing and drying working in from the north along with lower humidity. Sunday and Monday look terrific with increasingly dry, comfortable, and sunnier weather returning along with comfier sleeping weather at night. The heat and humidity will turn up by the middle of next week and bring a better chance for wet weather, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday, as a cold front settles into the area.
FORECAST
SATURDAY
Expect cloudy skies to start Saturday with a few showers, especially south of the Lehigh Valley. The wet weather will end from north to south during the first half of the day, and some clearing will dive in during the afternoon. Lower humidity should gradually try to push in from the north as well, but it may not be until very late in the day that many of us finally experience a less sticky feel to the air. If you're in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, however, you're the exception to the rule, where we expect dry conditions for much of the day Saturday, more in the way of sunshine, and more comfortable humidity for much of the day. In fact, with drier conditions and more sunshine expected for these northern areas, it will probably be a rare case where these spots see the warmest high temperatures for the day in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Further south across the I-78 corridor, we can expect highs to reach the mid to upper 70s, and it could actually be even cooler down across the Delaware Valley, South Jersey, and Delaware where clouds and rain hang on a bit longer. Don't be surprised if some of these southern areas don't get above the low 70s for highs.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Everyone should see a nice improvement with the weather for Saturday night as a cold front finally makes headway to the south and east of all of the region pushing offshore. High pressure will gradually build in from the Great Lakes flexing its muscles, and this will usher in a nice shot of dry air with much lower humidity. Look for skies to turn out mostly clear with overnight lows dropping back to more comfortable levels for sleeping in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will be nice to shut off the A/C and open up those windows again for the overnight.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
These pair of days now look like the best 1-2 combo of the forecast, instead of Saturday and Sunday unfortunately. Thanks to high pressure building overtop of the region, we can expect abundant sunshine, refreshingly low humidity, light winds, and comfortable high temperatures. Sunday's highs are expected to reach the low 80s, then Sunday night will be another refreshing one with mainly clear skies and lows around 60 degrees. Monday gets a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity will remain at comfortable levels.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Temperatures and humidity will be back on the rise as we move into the middle of next week thanks to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. While nothing oppressively hot and humid is expected, it does appear we have a good shot at getting to at or above 90 degrees for the highs certainly Tuesday and perhaps even Wednesday. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the period, and we'll track another slow moving cold front dropping in from our north and west likely generating at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday into Wednesday, although no washouts are expected. We're to the point where some spots actually need a little rain, so after tonight and Saturday morning, this is our next best chance.
