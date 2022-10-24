As expected, Sunday turned out rather cloudy thanks to a weak area of low pressure slowly working its way northward off the East Coast. There will still be some areas of drizzle, a few showers and some areas of patchy fog Monday morning through around midday. High pressure looks to return for Tuesday, however, an onshore wind flow and the pesky coastal low remaining near Long Island will keep a slight chance for a shower in the forecast. Mild temperatures will also be with us as we move through the middle of the week and we’ll track a cold front moving in from our west on Wednesday. The front will continue to lead to a slight chance of a shower Wednesday, but any rainfall doesn’t look to amount to much. Thursday and Friday look dry with fair skies courtesy of high pressure. High temperatures initially Thursday don’t drop much, but on Friday the air should have a cooler more fall-like feel.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
The weak coastal low offshore will take its good old time trying to lift away from our region and it looks like it will still be hanging out somewhere near Long Island or southern New England on Monday. With the position of the low, our wind flow will retain an onshore component, and this will likely lead to a couple showers or a bit of drizzle to at least start the day Monday. As the offshore low drifts a little further north later in the day Monday, we should see mainly dry conditions with clouds breaking for a little afternoon sun. Having said that, a sprinkle or two still can’t entirely be ruled out. High temperatures should be similar to Sunday reaching the mid 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build back over top of the region for Tuesday but there still appears to be some lingering effects of that pesky coastal low. An onshore component to our wind will still be there, and yet again, this may bring in a sprinkle or two during the day Tuesday. Having said that, much of the day should be dry with clouds and some breaks of sun. The air mass in place across the region will be relatively mild, so the few breaks of sun should help lead to our afternoon high temperatures climbing to around 70 degrees. Then on Wednesday we’ll track a cold front moving towards the region from the nation’s mid-section. The front will lead to increasing clouds along with the chance for a shower or two Wednesday, but once again, plenty of dry times look to be seen, and any rainfall doesn’t look to amount to much. High temperatures should remain mild right around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We get behind the aforementioned cold front for Thursday, however the cooler air is initially delayed in moving into our region. We should still see high temperatures Thursday reaching the upper 60s under partly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze. The cooler air slowly but surely starts to bleed into the region for Friday dropping our high temperatures to seasonable levels in the low 60s under partly sunny skies. It’s then the weekend where the heart of the cooler air behind the front builds into the region dropping our high temperatures back closer to 60 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: