We'll rinse and repeat our hazy, hot, and humid forecast just a little longer with highs back up in the middle 90s again Tuesday. Heat index values will also grow into the triple digits so please remember to take the proper heat precautions to stay safe! Also, with the classic summery pattern continuing, expect a few spotty thunderstorms Tuesday in the afternoon and evening, but much of the time is dry and storm-free. A slow-moving cold front will drop south through the area Wednesday into Thursday, breaking the string of 90-degree heat but sparking a better chance of a few t-storms Wednesday. Post front, enjoy drier, comfier, and sunnier weather arrives late in the week, with Friday and next weekend featuring seasonably warm sunshine and more comfortable highs in the low 80s with lower humidity levels as well.
MONDAY NIGHT
Overall, expect a spotty shower or thunderstorm through the early evening hours then skies will trend partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be warm, falling into the lower 70s, and it'll also be a muggy night.
TUESDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, with a spotty late day t-storm in the afternoon or evening as a cold front slowly approaches from the north and west. Most of the time is dry, with the heat and humidity outside of the chance of a cooling shower or thunderstorms. The heat wave will carry on as well with high temperatures growing into the middle 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in place for a large part of the area through Tuesday evening. Stay safe!
WENDESDAY INTO THURSDAY
Our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby. That bodes well for those that want some comfier air later in the week. Any heat wave should break Wednesday as more clouds and our highest rain chances will keep temperatures in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite sticky on Wednesday. While it won't be a washout, this is our best chance for some scattered showers and storms as our front slowly snakes its way south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Wednesday into Thursday. Clouds and showers may linger Thursday with humidity slowly lowering late in the afternoon and into the evening.
FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND
We'll have to watch an upper level trough on Friday, which could pop a few showers if it's deep enough and strong enough. Either way, the big story later this week is the much cooler and comfier air that will arrive Friday into the weekend, with highs back in the low 80s, with some upper 70s not out of the question either with a deeper trough. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday then a mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant weekend.
