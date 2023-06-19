The nice weather continues through at least the short term, with the best chance, a small chance, of a shower or thundershower on Tuesday across parts of the area. Otherwise, Monday is the warmest day (mid 80s), while the rest of the week is in the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with rain lurking to our south with a low stalled over the Southeast U.S. As that low opens up and wind shift southwest by the end of the week and weekend, higher humidity and higher rain chances may slide in our direction, especially by Saturday and Sunday, the first weekend of summer. Summer officially begins late Wednesday morning at 10:57am.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
The work week will get off to a warm, dry, and pleasant start on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, the warmest we've been since last weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s,but with continued low humidity and light easterly winds 10mph or less. Some clouds may bubble up in the afternoon and then clouds will increase more overnight Monday, but we'll remain mainly dry with just the slightest chance of an isolated shower.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will bring the next chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm to some but not all, with areas north of I-78 having the best chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with those thundershower chances highest in the afternoon, even though much of the day remains dry. With more clouds, we'll trim a few degrees off Monday's numbers, with Tuesday's highs likely closer to 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The forecast for the rest of the week will largely be determined by two main players, a high pressure over New England to our north and a stubborn and stuck low pressure to our south over the southeastern United States. The high largely wins out, keeping us partly sunny and mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday, with easterly winds keeping highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. By Friday, our southeast low may open up a bit and meander north, bringing with it the chance of a few late week showers or a thunderstorm on Friday along with more humidity, something we haven't seen much of this year so far. By the way, summer officially begins on Wednesday at 10:57am.
NEXT WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer, at least right now, looks stickier than we've been all spring, so it has a warm and humid look to it with highs in the low 80s. However, southwest winds, which will deliver the higher humidity, may also deliver that stubborn southeast low to our area, or at least some of its moisture. So the weekend has a hazy and humid look with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Of course, it's a week away, so give the forecast some time to stew and we'll check back in when it gets a little closer.
TRACK THE WEATHER: