In folklore, it is said that if March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb, and vice versa. But there’s no saying for January, which at least this year came in with above average temperatures and will end the same way. There’s been little cold and snow for most of the month, and that will be the case not only through the end of January on Friday but also likely through the start of February into next week. After Saturday’s soaking rain, it’s been a mainly dry couple of days, albeit cloudier and brisk at times with a few spotty showers, mostly in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. As the week progresses, winds will diminish and so too will the clouds so sunshine will be the winner mid to late week. That should ensure a mostly dry forecast through the end of the month, with the only exception being a rain or snow shower mostly in the higher elevations for one final day on Tuesday. By Super Bowl and Groundhog Day weekend, we’ll watch a bigger storm organize off the East Coast. But at least right now and in the spirit of the super bowl, it looks to miss “wide right” and largely stay out to sea, having little to no sensible impact on our weather.
TUESDAY
We add two minutes of daylight Tuesday, though neither of them look to be all that sunny. Just like yesterday, clouds will be tough to get rid of Tuesday. At times, those clouds may flurry or sprinkle, especially later in the day as a weak disturbance rotates through the weather pattern. The best chance to get a flurry or sprinkle will once again be the farther north and west you go, in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. Most of the time Tuesday it will be dry and brisk, though not so bad by January's standards. For the fourth day in a row, highs will land in the above average middle 40s. It temperatures in the middle 20s by dawn.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
January will go out like a lamb with a string of sunnier days, with a few clouds lingering early Wednesday before the more appreciable sunshine develops, and then clouds increasing later Friday ahead of our offshore weekend storm. With high pressure building in and cresting overhead later in the week, winds will be lighter, but it will also be just a touch cooler with highs around 40 degrees on Wednesday and easing back into the seasonably cold mid to upper 30s on Thursday. Come Friday, we’ll inch back up into the low 40s as we wrap up January with a dry stretch of weather that will last through the work and school week.
THIS WEEKEND
For the third weekend in a row, a bit of rain or snow is possible, though not promised. Whether or not two pieces of energy phase together producing a coastal storm for us is still rather uncertain. It's possible the systems stay separate, and that coastal storm heads out to sea, missing us to the southeast. So Saturday may end up mostly dry, with rain and snow chances continuing the trend of the past few days and decreasing to almost nothing. On Sunday, a separate but weaker feature will drop in from Canada and could drop some snow showers and flurries, but this system will have little moisture to work with and may little to no impact on Super Bowl Sunday. That said, should the two pieces phase together, there may be a better chance for rain or snow each days. Either way, weekend highs should remain near or just above 40 degrees, and that’s a bit above average for early February. Even milder air may await for the first half of next week.