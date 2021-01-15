In case you’re counting, Thursday was our eleventh straight day of dry weather since some rain and snow last fell a few Sundays ago (January 3rd). And it was also the warmest day of the stretch as well, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s as morning clouds gave way to increasing afternoon sunshine. In addition to the dry weather all week, we’ve had a break from the brisk weather, with light winds the rule throughout the week, at least so far. We’ll sneak in one more dry day to this stretch today, then that streak finally comes to an end tonight with a period of rain overnight, which may mix with wet snow in the Poconos before ending before sunrise Saturday morning. Then it turns breezy and cooler this weekend, but still really not that cold for mid-January, with weekend highs in the low 40s, although brisk westerly breezes both days will make it feel a bit colder than it actually is, especially compared to the last few days. Outside of a lingering rain or snow shower Saturday, most of the weekend is dry, with Sunday the sunnier of the two weekend days. Temperatures continue to ease towards seasonably colder levels in the 30s most of next week, although it looks mostly dry with just a few scattered snow showers from time to time for good measure.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule for much of the day today, but some breaks of sun from time to time will still help send highs into the mid 40s. A few rain showers may sneak in towards sunset, but most of the steadier and heavier activity holds off until well after sunset. As a cold front approaches overnight, a period of steady rain, mostly light in nature, but briefly moderate to heavy at times, is expected for most of the area with perhaps a little wet snow mixing in well after midnight across the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey (probably no more than a minor coating to an inch of accumulation on grassy surfaces). A decent soaking is expected with rainfall totals between 0.25” to 0.75” for most with the highest amounts likely occurring across the Poconos and northern New Jersey where some isolated amounts to 1.00” are even not out of the question. No flooding is expected however given the dry weather over the past week-and-a-half.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front on Saturday, it's a breezy and colder day with highs back in the low 40s. While that is actually not much different from Friday’s highs, a stiff breeze will be picking up in the wake of our departing storm system making it feel more like it’s several degrees into the 30s. Expect plenty of clouds, some sunshine, and a few lingering rain and snow showers, mainly early in the day but perhaps one or two in the evening as well. Brisk winds will linger into Sunday, but it's a partly sunny and dry day overall with highs topping out around or just above 40 degrees. Again, with a stiff breeze factored in, it will feel more like it’s down into the 30s.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY)
Yet another weak upper level disturbance is expected to track through at the start of the new week bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies. While not much moisture is expected to accompany this weak system, a few flurries or a snow shower can’t entirely be ruled out. Highs Monday should get slightly cooler compared to the weekend falling into the upper 30s. Winds will remain a little gusty on occasion.
TUESDAY
High pressure briefly builds by to our south Tuesday leading to a dry daytime with a return to a little more sunshine as well. Highs will stay close to seasonable levels in the upper 30s. The parade of upper level disturbances tracking through will continue later Tuesday night increasing the clouds and bringing a chance for a few flurries or a snow shower again which might linger into early Wednesday morning.
TRACK THE WEATHER: