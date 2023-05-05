Friday was similar to the last several days in that we started rather sunny (although there were some areas of river valley fog early on) before clouds thickened and increased around midday into the afternoon as some showers also popped up. But unlike the last several days where the shower coverage was fairly widespread, the activity was much more isolated Friday, and high temperatures also climbed back above 60 degrees for many for the first time in a week. The unseasonably cool and somewhat dreary conditions the last several days have been due to a large scale blocking pattern over the lower 48 that kept a pesky upper-level low pressure system overtop of the region. Fortunately the blocking pattern is finally starting to break down and that upper-level low is moving further away out to sea. And so, we'll save the more noticeable improvements for the weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday, the nicest and first largely dry weekend we've seen since Easter weekend in early April. Not only will it be drier, but milder too, with high temperatures pushing 70 degrees Saturday, then pushing into the mid 70s for Sunday. Monday looks warm and dry too, before our next chance of rain and somewhat cooler temperatures arrives Monday night into Tuesday with a back door cold front nearby for mid-week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A few remaining showers will be possible early on this evening before all the activity fizzles out later tonight as skies turn out partly cloudy. Some patchy fog will be possible after midnight, especially south of the Lehigh Valley towards the Delaware Valley and into southern New Jersey. Overnight low temperatures will settle back to chilly levels in the lower 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
For the first time since Easter, we should finally get to enjoy a largely dry weekend, with a decent amount of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with mainly no rain (or severe weather) in the forecast for a change. In addition to the drier and brighter prospects, we'll warm up as well, back to seasonably mild levels with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday, then finally cracking into the mid 70s on Sunday. Our last 70-degree day was way back on Saturday, April 22nd, so it's been a while! Enjoy! Some clouds may increase later Sunday in advance of a weak low pressure system dropping in from the northwest. This feature may bring a shower or two to western areas very late in the day followed by a few more spots Sunday night, but overall, a large majority of the weekend will remain dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A back door front likely drops in from the north Monday night into Tuesday, which will bring in some cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. A wave of low pressure rippling along that front will also bring our best chance of showers next week, likely arriving Monday night and lingering through at least midday Tuesday. High temperatures will likely remain in the mid 70s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, then we should see a drop into at least the mid and upper 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more cloud cover across the skies.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure will build in for Thursday and Friday with dry and seasonably mild weather along with a return to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures should also quickly rebound getting back to the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s on Friday.
