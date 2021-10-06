It's day two of gray and gloom, although we shed the fog and drizzle after the early morning hours and were just left with our second straight day of mainly cloudy skies. But for those aching for some blue skies and sunshine, the wait is almost over. Granted, we'll have some fog, locally dense in spots, redevelop overnight and last into early Thursday morning. But some sun should finally manage to break through the overcast later Thursday, and we'll start Friday with some decent sunshine before the clouds make an unwelcome return later in the day and unfortunately stick around for much of the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature mainly cloudy skies, an increasingly brisk onshore breeze off the ocean, and cooler temperatures back in the 60s. There's still debate whether we'll see just a few showers or some drizzle, or if we'll see some steadier rain if a coastal low can get its act together and track close enough to the coast. Either way, don't expect a warm and sunny holiday weekend. Of course, the sunshine and milder temperatures do return for the first half of next week.
TONIGHT
Expect mostly cloudy skies to be persist overnight, and any breaks in the clouds will only aid in the formation of some fog. Areas of fog may be locally dense, with visibilities below 1/2 mile at times, so use caution when traveling later tonight and into the Thursday morning commute. Lows
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Morning clouds and locally dense fog should gradually and finally give way to some sunshine on Thursday, so after another gray start, expect a somewhat brighter and milder finish. Highs will bounce back into the mid 70s with some welcome sunshine, fairly mild for early October with our average highs now slowly easing back into the upper 60s. Friday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase as the day progresses ahead of our unsettled weekend. Despite some increasing clouds, highs will inch up into the mid and even upper 70s on Friday, a warm end to the work week before our cooler and cloudier weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
There's still lots of uncertainty with the weekend forecast, as to how wet or dry it's going to be. But it does look to be mostly cloudy, a bit breezy, and noticeably cooler regardless of how that uncertainty plays out. Expect highs back into the upper 60s, thanks to lots of clouds and a persistent and brisk onshore breeze off the ocean. There's at least the chance of a few scattered showers or some drizzle either day, and also the chance of some steadier rain, especially near the coast and especially Saturday night and Sunday. But if a coastal low stays farther offshore or remains disorganized, the steady rain may not be a factor and the weekend may end up more dry than wet. So warm and sunny is off the table either way, but there is a big difference between frequent showers or steady rain versus a spotty shower here and there and some patchy drizzle. Here's hoping the picture becomes more clear and drier as the weekend draws closer.
TRACK THE WEATHER: