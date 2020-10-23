If you're in the Reading area or south of the Lehigh Valley, you'll get some sun this evening. If you're in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, you're stuck with the clouds, fog, and drizzle all day.
The fog and drizzle is back for everyone tonight.
After a foggy Saturday morning, you'll see some sun break through the clouds in the afternoon. Don't expect a whole lot of sun. A weak cold front crossing over keeps many clouds in the sky once the fog dries up. A spot or two will see a shower from that weak cold front in the afternoon, but most places stay dry. Then, we really dry out Saturday night.
Saturday night, the skies clear, and there's no fog or drizzle for a change!! We put the 'sun' in Sunday with partly sunny skies all day long. But, it will be cooler. Saturday's cold front takes away the 60s we've been having and replaces them with Sunday highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night, we'll have a few showers and the fog returns.
Besides fog and drizzle in the morning on Monday, and we'll have showers off an on throughout the day. Tuesday's pretty with with rounds of showers. On Wednesday, we'll have a few showers off and on again for the first half of the day. Expect highs in the low 60s for the first half of the week.
Then, we dry out for the end of the workweek as sunny skies return. We'll also have highs in the 50s because Wednesday's showers come with a cold front.
By the way, Halloween Saturday is sunny and dry.
