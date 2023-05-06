They say good things come to those who wait. Well, our wait is over. For the first time in over a week, our entire area will see an entirely sunny and entirely dry day on Saturday. And for the first time in about a month, we should also enjoy an entirely dry weekend as well, with both Saturday and Sunday featuring partly to mostly sunny skies and a warming trend as a nice bonus. So for Saturday, it's mostly sunny skies with highs near 70°. On Sunday, expect sunshine to mix with some afternoon clouds, but it's no worse than partly sunny and it warms up even more, into the mid 70s to wrap up the weekend. While there may be a few scattered showers Sunday evening or overnight, Monday also looks partly sunny, seasonably warm, and dry with those mid 70s back for an encore. Tuesday initially looked like our best chance for showers in the forecast, but a stronger push of cool and dry air may keep most of that rain to our south. We'll leave some clouds and cooler 60s in for Tuesday and the chance of a few showers, then it's dry the rest of the week and after a bonus cool day Wednesday, we'll bounce right back into the 70s to wrap up next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Other than some light morning fog, expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, with seasonably mild highs around 70 degrees. We haven't hit the 70-degree mark in more than a week, even though it's our average high for this time of year. So enjoy the seasonable sunshine and first guaranteed dry day for everybody since last Thursday, 9 days ago!
TONIGHT
Clear to partly cloudy skies should be the rule overnight, with the recently full moon (it was full Friday night) lighting the way throughout the night. Lows will be in the comfortably cool mid 40s with a light and variable wind and high pressure in charge.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
It warms up even more on Sunday, into the mid 70s by afternoon, as sunshine will mix with some increasing afternoon clouds. A weak disturbance may bring a few scattered showers our way Sunday evening or overnight, but most of the daytime hours should be dry and nice for outdoor activities. Despite a few showers Sunday night, Monday should be a repeat of Sunday's partly sunny skies and mid 70s for afternoon highs.
TUESDAY
Tuesday initially looked like our best chances for rain for the week, and while it still looks mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 60s, a stronger push of cool and dry air from up north may also push the best rain chances to our south. We'll leave a shower in the forecast for now and watch to see if the trend continues, so definitely look for cooler 60s but possibly not that wet or even a mostly dry day if the trend continues.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday look dry with a good deal of sunshine, with cooler mid 60s lingering on Wednesday then a nice temperature recovery back into the mid 70s to wrap up the week.
