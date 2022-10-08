NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&