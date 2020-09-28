While the weekend brought plenty of clouds and a few showers from time to time, it's still been over two weeks since we've last seen a steady, soaking rain for much of the area. And that streak should finally come to an end later Tuesday into early Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front and plenty of tropical moisture combine to provide a widespread rain centered on Tuesday night, one that could produce a few inches of rain across much of the area. Besides delivering some needed and largely welcome rain, our front will also trigger a cool down, as progressively cooler and less humid air filters in for the second half of the week into the first weekend of October. So after sticky highs around 75 to 80 degrees to start the week, highs by the weekend will only be in the low 60s. Of course, the "average" high for this time of year is somewhere in between those warm and cool extremes, right around 70 degrees.
TONIGHT
While the evening looks dry with partly cloudy skies, expect clouds to increase overnight with a shower possible late at night. It will be mild and continued humid with lows in the mid 60s, and some areas of fog may develop overnight as a result.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy and humid day, with highs in the mid 70s and some showers increasing in coverage as the day progresses and our cold front creeps closer. The heavier rain will hold off until after dark, but there could be a few steadier showers developing during the day.
TUESDAY NIGHT
The overnight hours on Tuesday will provide the brunt of the rain, with steadier rain becoming heavy at times, especially around or after midnight in Pennsylvania and towards morning in New Jersey. Despite the dryness of late, 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally up to 3 inches in spots is enough to cause some pockets of poor drainage flooding where the heavier downpours persist.
WEDNESDAY
As our cold front slowly eases off the coast, it will take the heavier rain along with it. So some rain early on Wednesday, especially closer to the shore, will come to an end. Breezes pick up and the abundant clouds we start the day with will begin to break up and allow for some afternoon sunshine. It will be a cooler day and turn less humid as well with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
A break in between cold fronts should provide a partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably mild first day of October, with highs around 70 degrees and an increasingly brisk west to northwest wind. In the bigger picture, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will continue to carve itself out over the Great Lakes and Northeast, allowing for increasingly cooler air by the weekend.
FRIDAY
As our next disturbance moves through, expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a little light rain possible. As a result of the clouds, it's a cooler end of the week with highs back in the mid 60s. Unlike the soaking earlier in the week, any rain on Friday should be light and scattered.
THIS WEEKEND
Right now, the weekend looks nice albeit a bit cool for early October with plenty of sunshine Saturday and most of Sunday with high pressure finally back in control. Highs will only be in the low 60s, with overnight lows close to 40 degrees.