Ready or not, here come the first widespread freezing temperatures of the fall! At long last, the growing season should officially end across most of the area over the next few nights, with near or below freezing temperatures each of the next four or five nights. Today's cold front, which brought plenty of clouds but nothing more than a shower or two, will slide off the coast tonight, taking the clouds and raindrops along with it. In its wake comes the cold air, which will be the main weather headline through the start of the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day through the weekend, but unseasonably cool temperatures for early November. Daytime highs will only be in the low 50s, a good 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, and nighttime lows not far from 30 degrees. While cool, it's also a very quiet stretch of weather with no measurable rain in sight. A weekend ocean storm should stay far enough off the coast to have little to no sensible impact on our weather.
TONIGHT
After clouds and an early shower, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, expect skies to clear and the cold air to arrive. Lows will drop into the low 30s, with a widespread frost for all and freeze for some, with several hours of below freezing temperatures likely in spots. Freeze warnings are up for much of the area.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Partly to mostly sunny skies and rather cool temperatures will highlight the second half of the week, with highs around or just above 50 degrees, and lows close to 30 degrees with freezes likely each night. Our average high for early November is in the upper 50s, so this will certainly be a cool stretch for this time of year, but a dry one.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of November will be a dry one, with an ocean storm likely far enough offshore to prevent any impacts on most of our area. The exception would be the immediate coast, where some extra clouds are possible and maybe a shower. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued cool temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 50s each afternoon. It's "fall back" weekend as well, which means the clocks go back one hour Saturday night and we gain the hour of sleep. Of course, that also means a sunset before 5pm starting Sunday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: