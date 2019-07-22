Weather

Flash flood watch in effect as heavy t-storms threaten the area Monday afternoon

Bright and beautiful for the rest of the week

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:45 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:45 AM EDT

TODAY: Not as hot, but still humid with showers and t-storms, some heavy; flash flooding and damaging winds possible. High: 87

TONIGHT: Remaining humid with showers and t-storms, some heavy; watch for flash flooding. Low: 66

TUESDAY: Showers lingering for a while, then clouds breaking for some afternoon sun; gradually lowering humidity. High: 79 Low: 60

*HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, AND DELAWARE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
Congratulations! You made it through an oppressive heat wave where heat indices hit the triple-digits Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Mother Nature will celebrate in her own way with plenty of noise-makers and natural fireworks as a cold front slides to from northwest to southeast Monday into Tuesday. No one told her that we'd prefer a quiet, small gathering instead. Especially when both torrential rain and damaging winds are invited to the party.

The Storm Prediction Center paints most of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware in a "slight risk" for severe weather. That's level 2 out of 5. Perhaps the timing of it all will be the most problematic, happening during the afternoon and evening commute. Since the air is still packed with moisture, what you feel as humidity, flash flooding will the biggest concern, particularly when we consider the number of people on the roads. A widespread 0.75" to 1.5" will be possible through Tuesday morning with some locally higher amounts of 2.0" or 3.0" of rain where thunderstorms train, or continue soaking the same spots.

Showers and thunderstorms will spill into Tuesday morning before diminishing from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Sunshine will gradually return in the same fashion, and dew points will slowly drop. Tuesday will be the northern mid-Atlantic's transitional weather day before a bright and beautiful weather pattern takes shape for the remainder of the week.

An area of high pressure will park itself over the eastern United States mid to late week driving ceaseless sunshine and pleasantly warm air. Low temperatures in the upper 50s (for the first time in over a week) will be followed by sun-soaked highs in the lower 80s. Perfectly seasonable for this time of July, especially when paired with lower humidity levels. It's not until that area of high pressure shifts eastward Friday and into the weekend that both temperatures and dew points creep up. Even so, this weekend will still be wonderful looking and a far cry from what we felt this past weekend. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be best received via boat or pool!

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:21 PM

  • SW 6 mph
  • 29°
  • 63%

Reading Hourly Forecast

12:23 PM

  • SW 8 mph
  • 31°
  • 65%

Interactive Radars

Regional Headlines

This Week's Circulars

Regional Radar Image

 69News Weather Channel Forecast

Live Traffic Cameras

Cameras provided by PennDOT

Historical Averages

High Low
Current 87°F 66°F
Average 85°F 63°F
Record 101°F July 22, 1926 50°F July 22, 1939

