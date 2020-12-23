Enjoy a partly sunny day Wednesday. Then, we become cloudy tonight because a soaker is on the way for Christmas Eve.
We'll stay dry tonight, but there will be fog in a few spots.
On Thursday, most of the morning will be dry.
Showers arrive around lunchtime, and the rain will be off and on throughout the afternoon.
In the evening, the rain will become steady and heavy, at times.
Steady rain continues Thursday night.
Highs are in the mid 50s on Thursday, which will melt a lot of snow. Add 1-2" of rain for most spots Thursday night, and we will see flooding on some small streams and creeks. Water will collect on roads in a few places that lack storm drains.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch to give you a heads up about this. It's in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for most of the viewing area.
The rain wraps up by sunrise (7 a.m.) on Friday, Christmas Day.
It'll also be windy on Thursday, and really windy Thursday night.
The blowing rain will make it very unpleasant to be outside Thursday night. We'll have wind frequently blowing at 20-30 mph, and it'll be gusting to 40 mph.
It'll stay pretty windy on Friday as cold air takes over. Our temperatures will drop throughout the day, and we'll be in the mid 30s in the afternoon. Add the wind chill, and it'll feel really cold when you're outside on Christmas afternoon.
It's still windy and cold on Saturday with highs near 30. The wind will make it feel in the 20s. At least it'll be partly sunny!
We'll lose the wind on Sunday, but it's still cold in the 30s.
We're sunny on Sunday before turning cloudy again on Monday.
Then for Monday evening, we'll get some spotty showers. The Poconos will get some spotty snow showers that will not accumulate.
The sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon, but so does the windy and cold weather.
