While some of us continue to see the rain, other places are still waiting for it.
Later in the afternoon, close to sunset, everyone will see the rain, and you'll start noticing the wind.
Heavy rain will develop around dinnertime, and you'll see rounds of heavy rain pop up through midnight.
After midnight, we'll just have steady rain.
The ends close to sunrise (7 AM), and everyone will be dry by 9 AM.
While most places get 1-2 inches of rain, the spots that keep getting heavy rain get over 2 inches.
Because of all that rain and because of today's highs in the 50s melt snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for tonight.
They want to give you a head's up that there will be some flooding on small streams and creeks and some pooling/ponding of water on roads that lack storm drains.
Tonight's gusty winds may cause some power outages.
Blame the temperatures for all the wind.
When there's a quick jump or fall in temperatures, it causes a lot of wind. We jump up into the 50s today and fall back to the mid 30s tomorrow afternoon.
But, it feels in the 20s tomorrow afternoon because of the wind chill. That's also the case on Saturday.
There won't be a wind chill on Sunday, so it'll actually feel in the 30s.
The weekend is sunny and dry, which will be nice because it stays cloudy for most of Friday day.
The clouds are back on Monday, and most of us get a few showers in the afternoon and evening. The Poconos will get some spotty snow, but nothing accumulates.
The rain takes Tuesday and Wednesday off, but it's pretty rainy again on New Year's Eve.
