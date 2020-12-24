SHORT TERM FORECAST

TODAY:  Cloudy.  Rainy & Windy Afternoon. High: 55.  

TONIGHT: Rainy & Windy.  Low: 40.

TOMORROW:  Rain Ends At Sunrise.  Mostly Cloudy & Breezy.  Afternoon: Mid 30s.

WEEKEND: Sunny & Dry.  Highs: 30s.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

While a few spots see showers this morning, most of us have to wait until this afternoon to see rain.

Later in the afternoon, it'll get pretty rainy and windy.  At dinnertime, the rain will be steady. 

Expect rounds of heavy rain this evening and early tonight.

heavy rain

We'll get rounds of heavy rain this evening and early tonight.

The heavy rain stops at midnight, and the steady rain stops a few hours later.

The rain will be wrapping up at sunrise (7 AM), and everyone will be dry by 9 AM.

rain ends

The rain ends at sunrise tomorrow.

While most places get 1-2 inches of rain, the spots that keep getting heavy rain get over 2 inches.

rainfall

Most spots get 1-2 inches of rain by the end of tonight.

Because of all that rain and because of today's highs in the 50s melt snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for tonight. 

They want to give you a head's up that there will be some flooding on small streams and creeks and some pooling/ponding of water on roads that lack storm drains.

flood watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch because of the snow melt and heavy rain.

Tonight's gusty winds may cause some power outages.

Blame the temperatures for all the wind.  

When there's a quick jump or fall in temperatures, it causes a lot of wind.  We jump up into the 50s today and fall back to the mid 30s tomorrow afternoon.

But, it feels in the 20s tomorrow afternoon because of the wind chill.  That's also the case on Saturday.

There won't be a wind chill on Sunday, so it'll actually feel in the 30s.

The weekend is sunny and dry, which will be nice because it stays cloudy for most of Friday day.

weekend

It's sunny and dry this weekend.

The clouds are back on Monday, and most of us get a few showers in the afternoon and evening.  The Poconos will get some spotty snow, but nothing accumulates.

The rain takes Tuesday and Wednesday off, but it's pretty rainy again on New Year's Eve.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY

today

It won't feel as mild as it looks because of the rain and wind this afternoon.

TONIGHT

tonight

It's still rainy and windy tonight.

TOMORROW

tomorrow

It'll be really chilly tomorrow afternoon with wind chills in the 20s.

THE WEEK AHEAD

7 day

We'll have a few showers Monday afternoon and evening.  The Poconos will get some snow showers that won't accumulate.  Then, it's rainy again on New Year's Eve (next Thursday).

TRACK THE WEATHER:

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR | TRAFFIC

Tags

Comments disabled.