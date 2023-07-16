The Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service through Sunday night indicates the potential of flooding due to heavy rainfall. A frontal system approaching Pennsylvania will interact with very moist air near the surface and trigger showers and thunderstorms from Sunday morning until Sunday evening. These storms can produce intense rainfalls that can overwhelm the drainage systems and cause flooding in urban areas, creeks, streams, and other vulnerable locations. It is important to be alert and prepared for potential flooding hazards, especially at night when visibility is low. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads where the depth is unknown. Remember: "Turn around, don't drown!". Monday will bring a hot and dry day with slightly lower humidity levels, but Tuesday will be more unsettled. Wednesday is expected to be the driest day of the week, before the humidity and thunderstorm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday. The temperatures will remain in the mid 80s for the highs and in the mid 60s for the lows throughout the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Sunday will bring the highest chances for some scattered showers and storms, some of which could produce flooding downpours leading to localized or flash flooding. It won't rain all day, there will be some peeks of sunshine from time to time. There is also a risk for severe weather today - IF a storm becomes severe the main threat will be damaging wind gusts or some rotation so have a way to receive warning if issued! Thanks to the wet weather and more cloud cover, temperatures will ease a bit, dialing back to the middle 80s in the afternoon and middle 60s overnight.
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Monday will likely be dry and free of thunderstorms, resulting in more sunshine and possibly the highest temperature of the week near 90 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny, hot and a bit humid, but the front will bring a slight drop in the dew points, making it slightly more comfortable than recent days. A cold front will bring a higher chance of showers and storms in the afternoon on Tuesday, with seasonal highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will see a return to lower humidity levels and mostly sunny conditions, before afternoon humidity, showers, and storms return for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay consistent for the second half of the week with highs mainly in the middle 80s and night in the middle and upper 80s.
