Temperatures this afternoon were mainly in the lower 50s which is about 10 degrees below normal. The chilly air will stay in place through at least Thursday with nights in the 30s, approaching at or below freezing. By Friday temperatures will rebound back to the 60s and over the weekend, upper 60s and lower 70s are likely. Rain chances will remain near zero for the next several days with our next best chance for showers returning on Monday. We'll be watching an area of low pressure that could develop off the coast of the Carolinas over the weekend. It's track and timing will have an impact on what we see here at home.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
Temperatures tonight will fall back to around freezing. Since most areas saw widespread freezing temperatures already, another freeze warning won't be necessary since the growing season officially ended in those areas. Still, some areas of patchy frost are likely late tonight and into tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s on Thursday, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Frosts or freezes will be an issue again Thursday night as temperatures dip back to the lower 30s.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air will lift out on Friday allowing ridging of the jet stream to return, especially going into next weekend. This will lead to a rebound in our temperatures as highs climb back into the low 60s Friday. A warming trend will continue as temperatures climb to the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s. Surface high pressure also looks to be in control Friday into the weekend leading to more dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies. It looks like we’ll have two weekends in a row with great conditions for all of the wonderful fall outdoor activities taking place across the region. Enjoy!