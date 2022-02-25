What a difference a day makes! After 60-something-degree warmth on Wednesday, Thursday's highs hovered around freezing, with a few snowflakes in the air to further stress the harsh return of winter. Any rain and freezing rain will end around midday with a slippery morning commute on some area roadways. Be careful and use extra caution on your way out the door this morning. The weekend looks quiet with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will hold in the lower and middle 30s with Sunday's highs hitting the lower and middle 40s. Next week looks largely quiet and storm-free, with an unseasonably cold start on Monday but a gradual moderating trend as the week progresses.
FRIDAY
Any freezing rain or rain will taper off by midday west to east as temperatures inch above freezing. It will be a breezy but drier afternoon with highs around 40 degrees and travel conditions improving after the likely slick morning commute. There can even be some clearing later in the day and especially overnight. Watch for a refreeze of any leftover wet surfaces Friday night as much colder air returns and lows drop into the upper teens.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of February looks mainly dry and quiet, albeit still cold and brisk on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, a lingering northwest breeze, and highs only around freezing. Sunday gets the nod as the less cold weekend day, with highs back up to around 40 degrees as sunshine mixes with some increasing clouds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
February will go out like a lamb, granted a very cold one on Monday, then March comes in like a less cold lamb on Tuesday, with both days featuring partly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 20s, but we bounce back up to near 40 degrees on the first day of March Tuesday. As the week rolls on, the slow and steady warming trend should continue, as should the dry weather.