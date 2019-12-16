TONIGHT: Freezing rain and rain changing to all rain; snow and sleet changing to freezing rain north. Low: 32
TUESDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle into the early afternoon; freezing rain lingering north. High: 39
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear, brisk, and colder. Low: 26
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES INTO TUESDAY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA INTO TUESDAY
Winter weather comes in all forms, and it isn't the snow that is the concern for tonight for most of us. Pockets of freezing rain are likely to have the bigger impact overnight, and that's especially true the farther north and higher up in elevation you travel. While treated surfaces likely remain wet, untreated ones can accrue a thin coating of ice. That includes cars, trees, decks, and sidewalks, as well as any other surface whose temperature is colder than 32 degrees.
Remember, it doesn't take much freezing rain to cause slick travel, and a little ice can oftentimes be more problematic than lots of snow. As temperatures slowly rise above freezing later tonight into early Tuesday morning, freezing rain will change to plain rain for most of us, outside of the normally colder higher elevations from the Poconos to northwestern New Jersey, where the cold air is more stubborn and tougher to dislodge. And after a cold rain falls through the first half of Tuesday, our forecast is a largely dry one, highlighted by a two-day shot of arctic air later this week then a nice warming trend in time for the holidays next week.
While ice was always the bigger concern with this system over snow, the snow turned out to be even less of a concern than thought. Most of us skipped over the snow Monday evening and went right to a mix of freezing rain and rain, with a little sleet thrown in there for good measure as well. Temperatures hovered between 30 and 34 degrees through much of the area and will remain there through the first half of the night before creeping up late. Areas at or below 32 degrees will have more of an issue with freezing rain as opposed to those above freezing, but higher elevation areas in the Poconos and higher elevations where temperatures are in the 20s will have the biggest problems with ice accumulation overnight after a possible coating to a few inches of snow. Outside of these normally colder areas, most of us will be dealing with plain rain towards morning as temperatures rise into the mid 30s.
While some areas of freezing rain continue from the Poconos into northwestern New Jersey into early Tuesday, the rest of us deal with some damp and dreary weather complete with occasional rain and drizzle, with high temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees. The rain will taper off in the afternoon from west to east with some clearing working its way in our direction towards evening. Slick travel for the morning commute is most likely to occur in the higher elevations up along the Interstate 80 corridor, with mostly wet roads across most of the rest of the area.
The rest of the forecast is mostly quiet, with an impressive cold shot later Wednesday into Thursday then an early Christmas gift of a warming trend for early next week. The cold air arrives on Wednesday, with some blustery winds that will usher in some arctic air, along with a few snow showers and flurries. Expect some sunshine to return, but it will still be a colder day despite the increased sun with highs back in the mid 30s. Factor in winds that may gust into the mid 30s and needless to say, wind chills likely remain well below freezing throughout the day.
Wednesday and Thursday nights will be bitterly cold, with lows dropping into the mid-teens, and an unseasonably cold but sunny Thursday will be tucked in between with highs only in the mid 20s. The cold begins to ease on Friday and Saturday as we keep the sunshine and inch temperatures back up into the mid then upper 30s.
The partly sunny, dry, and pleasant weather continues through the second half of the weekend into early next week, as highs climb even higher into the 40s Sunday through Tuesday. This year for most of us, Christmas looks to be green and bright, not cold or white, at least as of right now.
Have a great and safe night and Tuesday!