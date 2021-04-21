Our weather in a word Wednesday: changeable. We started the day with some sunshine as highs shot well into the 60s and even 70s for some ahead of a strong cold front. Right around midday as forecast, a broken line of showers and thunderstorms developed, complete with some brief heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. Those storms didn’t last long, but they swept away the warmth as temperatures plunged during the afternoon, as many of us ended the day in the 30s and 40s. While we’re mostly dry to wrap up the week, the next 36 hours will be dominated by some unseasonably chilly weather for this time of year. Freezing temperatures are likely for a good part of the area tonight, and freeze warnings are posted where the growing season is underway. Then even with some sunshine Thursday, highs will struggle to make it to 50 degrees, with gusty winds keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s for a good part of the day. After another cold night Thursday night, the cold will ease and temperatures rebound back to seasonable levels in the 60s for Friday and Saturday. The last weekend of April should begin dry on Saturday and end dry later Sunday, with a steadier rain in between Saturday night into Sunday morning.
TONIGHT
Outside of a spotty rain or even a snow shower tonight as the colder air continues to become established, expect partly cloudy skies overnight with a continued brisk west to northwesterly breeze. Actual lows will drop to near or even a bit below freezing for many, and into the 20s in the Poconos. Freeze warnings continue in areas where the growing season has begun, and precautions should be taken to protect plants from near or below freezing temps. Factor in those blustery breezes, and wind chills will drop well below freezing for most of us overnight.
THURSDAY
Thursday is a mainly dry day, but it will feel more like mid-March rather than mid-April. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, but with highs struggling to get to 50 degrees behind our cold front. Factor in a blustery west to northwest wind gusting over 30mph, and wind chills will be in the 20s early in the morning and in the 30s and low 40s throughout the unseasonably chilly day. Near freezing temperatures are again possible Thursday night.
FRIDAY
Expect a cold start Friday morning with temperatures near freezing early in the day. But lots of sunshine will help temperatures return to more seasonable levels in the low 60s by afternoon. There will still be a somewhat brisk breeze, but not as cold or gusty a wind as what we see on Thursday. No additional freeze concerns are expected Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend may begin and end dry, but there will be a decent shot of some steadier rain in the middle. Expect some sunshine to start Saturday, but clouds will increase as the day progresses. Some rain will develop Saturday night and last into Sunday morning as a coastal low develops, but moves quickly enough to allow for some drying and even clearing later in the day on Sunday. Saturday is the milder day ahead of the rain with highs in the mid 60s, with cooler and breezier weather expected Sunday to wrap up the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The nicest part of the forecast looks to be the first half of next week, with dry and increasingly warm weather likely from Monday through Wednesday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout that stretch, as highs climb higher into the 60s on Monday and then around or better than 70 degrees come midweek.
