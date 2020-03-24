Mother Nature just can't decide what weather to wear this week, dressing some days up in sunshine and others in rain. The back and forth weather pattern started this past weekend when it was cool and dry for a couple of days, before a chilly rain moved in to start to the work week Monday. Today will be one of the dry and sunny days accessorized by the milder upper 50s. Then rain makes a comeback tomorrow with the cooler 40s. We'll tuck another dry day in between storms Thursday with some showers sneaking into the forecast again Friday. And while we'd like to call Saturday the next dry day, it looks like Friday's front may stall out for the weekend providing focus for a couple more rounds of rain this weekend.
TUESDAY
High pressure builds in briefly for just a day, but long enough to deliver a dry and pleasant day and a break in between storms. Expect some morning clouds to gradually give way to some sunshine, with milder afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. It's one of only two dry days the rest of this week, so be sure to soak up a little sunshine before another soaking rain arrives by Wednesday.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Our next storm in this fast moving flow will approach from the southwest late Tuesday night, eventually redeveloping as another coastal low later Wednesday into early Thursday. It will bring similar weather to Monday, with periods of a chilly rain for most of us and perhaps a little wet snow at the onset, primarily in the Poconos but likely shorter-lived than Monday. Rainfall totals will likely total from 0.25" to 0.75", with less towards the north and more south and east and closer to our coastal low. With highs only in the mid 40s, a chilly onshore breeze, and the raindrops again falling, expect another damp and raw day.
THURSDAY
This could be the pick day of the week overall, in terms of sunshine and temperatures, with a mix of sun and clouds expected and highs bouncing back into the milder upper 50s. Once again, we'll have a high pressure that will briefly nose in for a one day stay to thank for the drier interlude.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Unsettled is the weather word for the end of the week into the weekend, with a front stalling out nearby and disturbances rippling along it. While it won't rain for this entire three-day stretch, rain will remain a fixture in the forecast each day with more clouds than sunshine the rule. While it's too early to predict the timing and intensity of the rain, Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the three, at least right now. A few showers are possible Friday and Sunday with some periods of rain on Saturday, and highs mostly in the 50s each afternoon.