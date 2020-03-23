March weather can often be fickle, and we've certainly seen proof of that over the last 72 hours. After unseasonably warm highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday, the weekend was dry but sharply cooler with more seasonable highs closer to 50 degrees. Then late last night into today, a late season coastal low brought mostly a cold rain that made for a raw and damp start to the week but for some a little spring snow, especially in the Poconos. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, temperatures shouldn't swing quite as wildly, with highs in the upper 40s on our cool days and low 60s on the milder ones. More than anything else though, it's an active weather pattern with frequent weather systems delivering rain chances every other day and perhaps as often as every day by the end of the week and the weekend. So Tuesday and Thursday are the pick days of the week by default as they are the only ones that should remain entirely dry. Every other day, the forecast challenge is to try to time the wet weather, determine how light or heavy it will be, and surmise if there is the opportunity for a little wintry mix in the higher elevations once again.
TONIGHT
As our coastal low departs, sliding out to sea east of New England, expect any rain to taper off early this evening and for at least a drying trend to develop overnight. Clearing trends may be tougher to come by, as we may have to wait until a weak area of high pressure builds in on Tuesday for some appreciable clearing. Lows will be in the mid 30s with plenty of clouds lingering, so a chilly and damp evening will turn chilly and drier overnight.
TUESDAY
High pressure builds in briefly for just a day, but long enough to deliver a dry and pleasant day and a break in between storms. Expect some morning clouds to gradually give way to some sunshine, with milder afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. It's one of only two dry days the rest of this week, so be sure to soak up a little sunshine before another soaking rain arrives by Wednesday.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Our next storm in this fast moving flow will approach from the southwest late Tuesday night, eventually redeveloping as another coastal low later Wednesday into early Thursday. It will bring similar weather to today, with periods of a chilly rain for most of us and perhaps a little wet snow at the onset, primarily in the Poconos but likely shorter-lived than today. Rainfall totals will likely total from 0.25" to 0.75", with less towards the north and more south and east and closer to our coastal low. With highs only in the mid 40s, a chilly onshore breeze, and the raindrops again falling, expect another damp and raw day.
THURSDAY
This could be the pick day of the week overall, in terms of sunshine and temperatures, with a mix of sun and clouds expected and highs bouncing back into the milder upper 50s. Once again, we'll have a high pressure that will briefly nose in for a one day stay to thank for the drier interlude.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Unsettled is the weather word for the end of the week into the weekend, with a front stalling out nearby and disturbances rippling along it. While it won't rain for this entire three-day stretch, rain will remain a fixture in the forecast each day with more clouds than sunshine the rule. While it's too early to predict the timing and intensity of the rain, Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the three, at least right now. A few showers are possible Friday and Sunday with some periods of rain on Saturday, and highs mostly in the 50s each afternoon.