It's tough to beat the weather perfection we've been spoiled with over the last three days: comfortably warm and sunny days followed by clear, cool, and crisp nights. But all good things must come to an end, and that end will feature three chances for wet weather between Tuesday and Saturday as an unsettled pattern takes hold the rest of the week. We'll still sneak in some nice days here and there, with chances for some passing rain showers later Tuesday and again Wednesday night, then maybe a more soaking rain for part of Saturday. Temperatures will remain near or just below seasonable levels over the next seven days, with highs mostly from the mid to upper 70s to occasionally around 80 degrees. Overnight lows won't be quite as cool as what we've seen over the last few nights, but remain fairly comfortable and seasonable with lows from 55-60 degrees most nights through the weekend. The threat for any severe weather looks fairly low this week, although there could be some steadier rain to start the weekend on Saturday.
TONIGHT
Skies should remain clear to partly cloudy overnight, and it will be another comfortable night in terms of sleeping, though not quite as cool as recent nights. Lows will mostly be in the mid 50s, with refreshingly low humidity remaining in place.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will likely start with some sunshine, but clouds will finally increase ahead of our next weather maker, a cold front that will slide through early Wednesday morning. So expect the chance of some showers or a passing thunderstorm in the afternoon and overnight hours, though showers will be scattered and it won't rain all the time. It will still be a seasonably warm day despite the increasing clouds and rain chances, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Rainfall amounts should remain relatively light, generally around a quarter of an inch.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Most of Wednesday may end up as an "in-between" day, with our first round of wet weather mostly gone, save a lingering shower or thunderstorm early in the morning. The next round of wet weather will be due in Wednesday night and linger into Thursday morning. and could feature some steadier and heavier showers for a while. But we'll likely sneak in some sunshine Wednesday while we're in between systems, with seasonably warm highs close to 80 degrees with enough breaks of sun. Wednesday night will bring our best chance of rain, with some showers lingering into early Thursday morning in spots. Some breaks of sun should return during the day on Thursday, with upper 70s expected for highs.
FRIDAY
This will likely be the pick day for the rest of the week and only entirely dry day from start to finish, although rain could move in later Friday night. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday itself, with highs remaining where they have most of the week, in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the wetter weekend day, and maybe wettest day of the forecast, as low pressure rides up a cold front along the coast. Some rain is likely later Friday night into Saturday, and some soaking rain is possible depending on the track and strength of that low. Highs will only be in the low 70s on Saturday thanks to the wet weather, with some sunshine returning on Sunday, although a shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out.
