The first three days of this week have set the bar pretty high weather-wise. It's either been unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s, party to mostly sunny, or both warm and sunny. Thursday we had neither, with plenty of clouds and even a bit of drizzle or a passing shower. As promised however, the day stayed mostly dry, there were a few bright spots in the clouds, and highs still reached the low to mid 50s. Despite the lack of sun, that's still a bit above our normal high for the middle of March, which is in the upper 40s. We'll watch a cold front approach from the west this morning bringing a round of steadier rain, and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder. While today starts wet however, it ends drier and warmer as we end the week the same way we started it, flirting with 70 degree high temperatures. The warmth won't last into the weekend, but the drier weather will with a pair of dry days for the final weekend of winter. Temperatures will trend towards more seasonably cool levels, especially Sunday into Monday. Outside of a rain or snow shower Saturday night well to the south, we should stay largely dry into early next week.
TODAY
A vigorous cold front will continue tracking through from our west first thing this morning bringing with it a round of steady, and sometimes heavy rain. A t-storm is also not out of the question, although no severe weather is expected. The morning commute will certainly be a wet one for many, and in some cases there will even be areas of locally dense fog. Be sure to slow it down out there and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Rain should quickly end from west to east by early to mid-morning, but not before widespread rainfall totals of 0.25" to 0.75" are measured. This will be enough for a good soaking, but not enough to cause any major flooding concerns. Winds will start the day from the south and southeast ahead of our front, and shift from the west once it passes and may gust as high as 35 miles-per-hour. We'll also dry out however and eventually clear out behind our front, with plenty of sunshine returning by the afternoon helping to really warm us up. Thanks to a surge of warm air coming up the Eastern Seaboard first thing this morning ahead of our cold front, the day has started well above normal with temperatures rising from the mid 40s early on last night into the low 50s first thing this morning. Afternoon highs will then soar into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, if only for one afternoon before cooler air settles in for the weekend.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Both weekend days look largely dry, with Saturday featuring more sunshine in the morning and Sunday the opposite as the afternoon looks sunnier. A weakening disturbance will pass by well to our south Saturday night, bringing an increase in clouds for everyone later Saturday into early Sunday. Any light rain or snow showers however will likely be focused in southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey and likely won't have much of an impact. Both days feature a somewhat brisk breeze but not as blustery as Friday. As the cooler air settles in, highs will gradually ease lower, into the mid 50s Saturday and closer to 50 degrees come Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday will be the coolest day of the forecast and a rare (for this March) day with highs only in the upper 40s. Expect sunshine to start the day followed by some late day clouds, and perhaps some light rain or drizzle Monday night (possibly a little snow or ice mixed in across higher elevations to the north) and Tuesday. After a cool start to the week, temperatures get progressively milder as the week progresses with 60-degree highs possibly returning in time for the first day of spring on Thursday.