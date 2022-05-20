The warmth and humidity arrived across the area today, and some gusty showers and thunderstorms accompanied the arrival of our summer preview for the weekend. Any storms will depart before sunset, and then it's all about the incoming heat for the weekend. Record highs are still possible if not likely on Saturday, and both days will be above 90 degrees and the hottest so far this year. Some thunderstorms late Sunday ahead of a cold front will sweep away the summer muggies, and bring back some cooler and comfier spring-like weather for early next week. Highs will be back in the low 70s Monday and Tuesday with some dry and pleasant weather to boot. Before that happens though, the heat is on, and get ready for feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s at times over the weekend.
TONIGHT
After those Friday afternoon showers and gusty thunderstorms, we'll dry out and clear out overnight as skies become partly cloudy. It will be a milder night than the last few, with lows in the mid 60s, and it will be a little muggier as well with dew points in the low 60s. Some areas of fog are again possible overnight, just like last night, as the warmth and humidity become more established.
SATURDAY
Get ready for a weekend-long summer preview, with hazy, hot, and humid weather on Saturday, the hotter and drier weekend day with highs into the low to mid 90s for most of us and record highs likely challenged. The record in Allentown is 92° (set in 1934) and in Reading it is 96° (set in 1996). Both have the potential to be broken, especially Allentown. Higher humidity will tack on a few more degrees as to how hot it will actually feel, with the heat index into the mid and even upper 90s in spots. Saturday will be the first 90-degree day of the year, a little ahead of our average first 90-degree day, which is May 30th.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks just about as hot and humid as Saturday with highs in the low 90s, but more cumulus cloud development and a few late day or evening thunderstorms will likely trim a few degrees off Saturday's highs. Still, another unseasonably hot and sticky day by May standards is ours to sweat to before relief finally arrives behind our slow cold frontal passage Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Relief arrives, to the tune of 70° highs Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies both days, with comfier overnight lows either side of 50 degrees. Monday will be a little breezy and may start with some clouds, but both days look mainly dry and noticeably cooler than the weekend as spring returns.
