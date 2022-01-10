A reinforcing Arctic cold front will move through tonight bringing with it by far the coldest air of the season. The week ahead doesn't look to bring any stand out storms, but temperatures will take the main headline at least through midweek. Afternoon highs Tuesday will be in the teens with overnight lows will be near or below 10° Tuesday morning and even Wednesday morning. Late week, temperatures look to return closer to seasonable levels and hence no-where near as harsh conditions for any venturing outdoors. The next real storm system to watch may not come until next weekend, say sometime between Saturday and Sunday, with a chance for some snow. Of course, that is a long way off, and a lot can and likely will change between now and then, so stay tuned!
TONIGHT
An Arctic front will be dropping in from our north Monday night may spark a flurry or snow shower, especially north of the Lehigh Valley; otherwise, skies should be partly cloudy. Think about pets, plants, pipes and cold-sensitive people. Monday night's lows should drop to around 10 degrees, but wind chills will be around or just below 0 degrees! This will be the coldest air this season and, in some spots, the coldest air in a couple of years.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Arctic high pressure will move atop the area Tuesday bringing dry and sunny conditions along with a bit less wind, however, temperatures will still be extremely cold. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be in or around the single digits, and once wind chills are factored in, it will feel closer to or below 0 degrees. Tuesday afternoon highs will be lucky to even get to 20 degrees and wind chills during the day will still be in the single digits to low teens. Wednesday afternoon shouldn't be as harsh with even less wind and highs back into the mid 30s along with a mix of sun and clouds.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After getting through a very cold start to the week, high temperatures make a rebound for the mid to late portion of the week as high pressure moves to our south and offshore allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. Highs Thursday look to return to around 40 degrees and nighttime lows should also be returning to the more seasonable 20s. A weak cold front will drop in from the northwest Thursday leading to increasing clouds, and perhaps a stray rain or snow shower, certainly north and west, although the large majority of the area should remain dry. Thursday's cold front drops to our south for Friday providing a slight drop in temperatures, although certainly nothing too extreme. Look for highs Friday to reach the mid to upper 30s which is pretty close to normal for this time of the year. The day should also be dry under a mix of sun and clouds courtesy of high pressure.
THE WEEKEND
Uncertainty surrounds the weekend as it appears possible an area of low pressure will affect the region sometime between Saturday and Sunday. There are still many question marks surrounding just how strong this low will be and where it will track. Will it move in from our west and transfer to a low offshore? Will it be more of just a coastal low? Or will it just be a clipper system moving through? All of these scenarios seem equally possible at this time, so at this point, we'll call it a chance for some snow later in the day Saturday into Saturday night, perhaps lingering into Sunday morning. This forecast of course will likely change, so stay tuned throughout the week ahead for updates. Bottom line, temperatures look to remain seasonably chilly with highs throughout the weekend in the low to mid 30s.
