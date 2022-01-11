Brrr! Hope you're staying warm and comfortable. It'll be another frigid morning Wednesday with temperatures falling back to the single digits or teens however winds will be lighter which is good news in terms of how it feels outside. Late week, temperatures look to return closer to seasonable levels and hence no-where near as harsh conditions for any venturing outdoors. The next real storm system to watch may not come until the weekend perhaps with a chance for some snow. Of course, timing and track can and likely will change between now and then, so stay tuned! Also, temperatures look to take another plunge back to the 20s in the afternoon and nights in the teens by Saturday.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Skies will remain clear and with Arctic air still in place, temperatures will fall back to the single digits or the teens. The good news or silver lining to it all is that winds won't be as much of a factor as they were in the morning and afternoon. Regardless, it'll be another very cold but dry night.
WEDNESDAY
Arctic air will still be in place in the morning with temperatures crashing back to the teens or in some spots, single digits. Winds won't be as harsh so wind chills shouldn't be too different than air temperatures especially heading into the afternoon. Still, it'll be a seasonably chilly day under partly sunny skies.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
After getting through a very cold start to the week, high temperatures make a rebound for the mid to late portion of the week as high pressure moves to our south and offshore allowing our wind flow to become more southwesterly. Highs Thursday look to return to around 40 degrees and nighttime lows should also be returning to the more seasonable 20s. A weak cold front will drop in from the northwest Thursday leading to increasing clouds, and perhaps a stray rain or snow shower, certainly north and west, although the large majority of the area should remain dry. Thursday's cold front drops to our south for Friday providing a slight drop in temperatures, although certainly nothing too extreme. Look for highs Friday to reach the lower 30s. The day should also be dry under a mix of sun and clouds courtesy of high pressure.
THE WEEKEND
Uncertainty surrounds the weekend as it appears possible an area of low pressure will affect the region sometime over the weekend. There are still many question marks surrounding just how strong this low will be and where it will track. Will it move in from our west and transfer to a low offshore? Will it be more of just a coastal low? Or will it just be a clipper system moving through? All of these scenarios seem equally possible at this time. This forecast of course will likely change, so stay tuned throughout the week ahead for updates. Bottom line, temperatures look to remain seasonably chilly with highs throughout the weekend falling back to the frigid 20s.
