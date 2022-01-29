We say so long to a powerful coastal storm / nor’easter that once again left the heart of the area on the fringes when it comes to impacts. For folks in the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and the Poconos, we saw mainly a fluffy few inches. Further south and east into the Delaware Valley and over into central and southern New Jersey however, totals went up on the order of 6 or more inches with the grand totals checking in at the shore where many locations measured a foot or more. Bayville, NJ in Ocean County in fact fell only 3 inches shy of 2 feet at 21 inches! Our coastal low continues its journey further away to our north and east tonight off of the New England coastline allowing our skies to clear. Blustery and very cold conditions regardless will still be seen on the backside of our storm system. The rest of the weekend is cold, but also dry and sunny, as winds lighten up as well. We'll start next week quiet, sunny, and seasonably cold courtesy of high pressure, but that high pressure system will then scoot off the coast mid to late week allowing warmer air to build into the region. 40s and even some 50s are eventually expected for highs which will certainly lead to a big time thaw given the snow and cold temperatures we've been seeing. The warm-up will come with a bit of a price though as some rain is expected to accompany it, mainly Thursday. More cold looks poised to settle back in by the very end of next week into the following weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Low pressure off the coast of New England will gradually make its way into Atlantic Canada tonight while high pressure slowly but surely builds in from our west. Early on tonight, our winds will still be rather gusty, but as high pressure builds closer later on, look for those winds to gradually ease up. Regardless, it will still be a very frigid night as overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid and upper single digits with wind chills several degrees below zero. Clouds early on tonight will eventually give way to clear skies. Watch for slippery spots with any refreeze, along with areas of blowing snow.
SUNDAY
High pressure will be overhead for Sunday leading to a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. It will still be a very cold day with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 20s, but at least with more in the way of sunshine and much lighter winds compared to Saturday, it won't feel quite as harsh by the afternoon if you do have to go out there to continue to clean up from our storm.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll wrap up a cold January with a fittingly seasonably cold and dry Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s. But when February begins Tuesday, for many, it looks hopeful that the new month will bring a new, milder weather pattern. Expect dry weather Tuesday into Groundhog Day Wednesday as highs claw their way back up to around and then past 40°.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Even warmer weather is expected later next week with some rare 50s popping into the forecast for Thursday, but the milder temps may also be accompanied by a chance of some rain. That rain will come with a cold front that right now looks to track through Thursday night. Behind the front, colder air is expected to come blasting back in, and it may even arrive in time to change some of Thursday's rain over to snow late at night into first thing Friday morning before coming to an end. Sunshine is then expected to return later Friday into Saturday, but once more, cold and blustery conditions are expected. Highs Friday may occur early on in the mid 30s, then drop through the day into the 20s. Saturday will be lucky to reach 30 degrees for a high, and wind chills in the morning look to be in the single digits with teens for wind chills during the afternoon.
