Thursday was unfortunately just as gray and gloomy as forecast, with locally as much as 1-2" of rain and unseasonably cool highs mostly stuck in the 60s, as much as 20 degrees cooler than average for late June. Most of us haven't seen 80-degree high temperatures since last Friday, as it's been a consistently cool transition from spring to summer this week. It may have taken a week, but we'll finally get more of a summery feel back this Friday, with increasingly sunny, warm, and sticky weather lasting through the first weekend of summer this Saturday and Sunday. The only chance of rain in the forecast comes with a cold front later Sunday night into Monday morning, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. That front will sweep some seasonably warm and sticky 85-90 degrees highs from the weekend away, replaced by some refreshingly comfy highs closer to 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week.
TONIGHT
Clouds will linger through the evening with a shower or some drizzle in spots too, but the trends overnight will be for drying and clearing to take place. Look for skies to become partly cloudy overnight with comfy lows in the upper 50s. As a result of the wet ground from the recent rain and light winds and clearing skies overnight, some patchy fog will likely develop.
FRIDAY
Some areas of early morning fog will have to burn off, but once they do, expect mostly sunny skies and a much brighter, drier, and more summery day. Highs will inch up into the low 80s, the warmest day most of us have seen in a week (since last Friday). Expect clear skies and a comfy 60-degree low temperature for Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer will be everything we expect early summer to be. Mostly sunny are expected both Saturday and Sunday with increasingly warm and humid weather, but not excessively hot or oppressively humid. It will certainly be warmer than last weekend, when highs struggled to do much better than 70 degrees. This weekend, it's upper 80s, with some spots flirting with 90 degrees either day. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday night, but not until after sunset, so the weekend days look dry and summery.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front should pass through early Monday with our best chance of showers and thunderstorms, followed by yet another shot of comfy air for early summer. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for a few days behind our front, complete with comfier humidity levels and a good deal of sunshine the first half of next week. Monday morning is our best and perhaps only chance for rain over the next seven days.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
The comfy air will retreat, replaced by seasonably warm and sticky air come the middle and end of next week. Highs will climb back through the low and mid 80s with more noticeable but still tolerable humidity, and high pressure should keep us dry through Wednesday and Thursday.
