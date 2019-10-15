TODAY: Mostly sunny and not as warm as yesterday. High: 66
TONIGHT: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds toward daybreak. Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain beginning by late morning, turning steadiest and heaviest during the PM. High: 63
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Welcome to another gorgeous weather day!
High pressure parked overhead all Tuesday long will drive the kind of blue sky that makes those autumn colors look even more vibrant. Highs in the middle 60s won't be quite as warm as yesterday's 70s, but still pleasant and close to normal for this time of October. And while starry skies and a bright, waning moon will guide temperatures into the middle 40s again Tuesday night...it won't be long before clouds and welcomed rain return to the mid-Atlantic.
They'll likely meet you for breakfast Wednesday morning with rain on the menu by midday. This rain will turn steady and heavy at times into the afternoon and evening with perhaps even a few October rumbles of thunder embedded. That chance for thunder seems limited, but where it were to happen, rainfall amounts would be much higher. Most of us will be soaked by a whopping 1-2" of rain with isolated 3” amounts possible. Keep in mind, we need the rain. Of course, we don't necessarily want it all at once, but the ground is abnormally dry and will do a good job soaking that rain up.
The two systems responsible for the Wednesday washout, an area of low pressure sliding in from the Great Lakes and another low riding up the East Coast, will merge into a strong storm Wednesday night. Fortunately for the mid-Atlantic, this storm will pulling off to the northeast at that time, saving its greatest impacts for New England. Even so, some New Jersey coastal flooding will be possible, along with whipping winds by Thursday. The kind of winds that will blow away your inflatable Halloween things if they aren't tightly secured. Best bet is to just deflate them for a day as winds may gust between 35-35 miles an hour at times Thursday.
The blustery conditions will bite when it comes to temperatures. Highs in the 50s Thursday will feel like the 40s much of the time. Brrr! At least it will look pretty though with periods of clouds and sunshine. However, we won't completely rule out a stray shower or sprinkle in the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey.
Just in time for the weekend, our weather will improve dramatically. Chilly starts in the 30s will be followed by sunny finishes in the 60s. Temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees by next week, though the warmth may come with a few showers.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your Tuesday!