TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm, mainly later. Low: 59
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and some sun, breezy, and much warmer and more humid; showers and a gusty thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 85
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with an evening shower or gusty thunderstorm. Low: 64
Weather-wise, let's dub today "transition Tuesday", as we transition from the last few days of sunny, dry, and comfortable weather to a warmer, stickier and stormier pattern for the end of the week. That transition will occur as a warm front lifts through the area overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and a spotty shower or perhaps an isolated thunderstorm out ahead of it. Once it passes, it's back to the warm and sticky weather that is synonymous with summer from Wednesday through Friday night. Typically when temperatures and humidity levels rise, so too do shower and thunderstorm chances. And with a few cold fronts expected to pass through later this week, a few bouts of passing showers and storms will likely result, even though it will be dry and at least partly sunny more often than not. Thunderstorm chances will be highest Wednesday afternoon and evening, Thursday night, and then again Friday as a pair of cold fronts slowly slide south through the area, with the second front delivering our next shot of cooler and more comfortable air that will arrive later in the weekend. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and will eventually drift north through the western Gulf towards the Louisiana and Texas coasts early next week. However, there's no immediate impact expected on our weather for the next seven days.
TONIGHT
As our warm front lifts north and east through the area, mostly cloudy skies will continue to prevail. But despite all the clouds, most of the night will remain dry. There could be a spotty shower around at anytime, and perhaps a thunderstorm later tonight in a few spots. Temperatures will be noticeably milder tonight compared to the past few nights, as lows remain in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for most of us.
WEDNESDAY
With the warm front to our north on Wednesday, it's a much warmer, breezy, and more humid hump day as clouds mix with some sunshine, and temperatures soar into the mid 80s. There will be plenty of instability to fire up some showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening, and there's a chance some of those storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. There is an increased risk for severe storms across the area, but just who is most likely to see the stronger storms is still unclear. Even though much of the day is dry, be sure to keep a watchful eye to the sky and the radar later Wednesday for the threat of severe weather. As a cold front slides through the area Wednesday night, the shower and storm threat will come to an end, at least temporarily.
THURSDAY
There's no relief behind our first cold front, so it's still a warm day on Thursday with highs still in the mid 80s, although perhaps with a bit less humidity. Our front will lie not too far to our south, but likely slowly dissipate over the next few days. Expect most of the day to be rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds, but a shower or thunderstorm is still possible, but only isolated and mostly later in the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Thursday night as a more organized disturbance may slide through overnight and spawn more widespread activity.
FRIDAY
With one front dissipating to our south, we'll await a stronger one to our north and west to bring a renewed chance of a few showers and storms Friday and Friday night. Again, partly sunny skies along with plenty of warmth and humidity will be the rule, but t-storm chances will tick up again as our next front gets closer. Highs will be back up in the mid 80s, and it will feel warmer once the higher humidity is factored in.
THIS WEEKEND
Cold front #2 will slowly slide through the area and off the coast on Saturday, but how quickly it does so will help determine how quickly things improve. So the warm and humid weather will likely linger on Saturday, along with a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially the farther south and east you travel from the Lehigh Valley. By Sunday, drier and more comfortable air should be in place, but a spotty instability shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon or evening, especially points north over the higher elevations. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the weekend but a change in temperatures and comfort levels, with Saturday warmer and stickier in the mid 80s and Sunday less humid and in the upper 70s.