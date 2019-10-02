TONIGHT: Turning out cloudy; a shower or t-storm early, then a bit of rain late. Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and much cooler with intermittent rain and drizzle. High: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly early, then some clearing late. Low: 57
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
If it’s going to be this hot in early October, why not go all out? That’s precisely what Mother Nature did today, not only breaking or even shattering many of the record high temperatures for the day (October 2nd) but also challenging the record hottest temperature ever recorded in any October in spots. Daily records were set in Allentown, Reading, Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, and Atlantic City, with some records being bested by 5 to 10 degrees! In addition, Allentown(93°), Wilmington(96°), and Atlantic City(95°) broke the all-time record high temperature for the month of October! But get ready to go from sweating to sweaters, as some drastic and dramatic changes, temperature-wise and weather-wise, are not that far away.
A cold front will continue to sink south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey through tonight, delivering a shower or thunderstorm and a shift in the wind direction as it passes. Summer will be swept away and replaced with a cool and damp fall reality later tonight and throughout the entire day on Thursday. Abundant clouds, brisk east to northeast breezes, and occasional rain and drizzle will keep temperatures mired in the 50s to around 60 degrees on Thursday at best, which will represent a more than 30-degree drop compared to today. Showers or drizzle may linger into Thursday evening before drying and some clearing arrives towards sunrise Friday morning.
While the cool temperatures will linger Friday and Saturday, the sunshine will return with partly to mostly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week and start the weekend. It will be that crisp autumn sunshine as highs will remain cooler than average and in the lower to mid 60s (average for early October is in the upper 60s). A brisk northerly breeze that may gust to 25 miles-per-hour will add an additional chill to the already cool feel on Friday, with lighter winds by Saturday as high pressure builds in. As winds diminish Friday night and skies likely remain mostly clear, a cool night will set up, with some widespread 30s possible for overnight lows and some potential frost, more likely through the normally colder higher elevations.
The cool eases early next week with highs closer to 70 degrees Sunday and Monday, but with more clouds and perhaps a shower or two, especially by Monday. So hopefully you enjoyed today’s summer surge, as there’s a whole lot of fall coming soon to a backyard near you.
Have a good night and enjoy the cooler weather!