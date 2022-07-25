MONDAY: More clouds than sun with a few showers and t-storms, especially during the afternoon. Not as hot, but still humid. High: 89
MONDAY NIGHT: An early evening shower or thunderstorm possible; otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 67
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, less humid with more tolerable temperatures. High: 85, Low: 64
Sunday marked our 6th consecutive day of the first heat wave of the season as yet again multiple locations reached the middle and upper 90s for high temperatures under an abundance of sunshine. Fortunately, Sunday marks the end of the excessively high heat as we’ll be tracking a cold front moving in on Monday bringing cloudier skies and unsettled conditions that will help to knock the temperature down. Some of the storms Monday could potentially have strong winds, hail, frequent lightning and flooding downpours. In the wake of that front, high temperatures will return to more seasonable levels for the middle portion of the week and humidity will turn more comfortable as well. Humidity will increase again for the latter half of the week as the forecast also turns unsettled once more with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fortunately, another cold front will be moving in during this time, so that will keep our temperatures from really taking off like they just did. An early look at next weekend seems pretty optimistic as high pressure looks to build in from the north bringing a decent amount of sunshine along with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity.
MONDAY
The aforementioned cold front should slowly slide south through the area on Monday, delivering our next best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may contain strong winds, hail, and torrential downpours. The best chance for showers and storms to occur will be during the afternoon and early evening. Depending on the front’s timing, we still may sneak in one more 90-degree day on Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees expected. It won't be as unbearably hot as what we just experienced, but it will still be quite humid until the cold front passes through.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Our heat wave should definitely break by Tuesday as high pressure settles in leading to a more seasonably warm day with highs finally dropping back into the mid 80s. Dew points also look to drop back into the 50s, meaning Tuesday will feel quite nice compared to what we’re currently experiencing. High pressure should remain in control for much of Wednesday leading to a partly to mostly sunny day, seasonable highs in the upper 80s, and relatively comfortable humidity. A warm front looks to track in Wednesday night bringing an uptick in the humidity along with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High temperatures return to around 90 degrees for Thursday, however a cold front is going to be moving into the region to put a cap on those temperatures getting any hotter. It will however be humid, and the cold front should bring mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. As of now, it appears the front lingers across the region into Friday keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies, high humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.There will likely be a chance that some of these storms Thursday and Friday have gusty winds, hail, and torrential downpours. An early look at the weekend however suggests our front clears the region allowing high pressure from the north to return bringing sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity.
TRACK THE WEATHER: