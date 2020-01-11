Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012-015-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-101>106-120715- /O.NEW.KPHI.WI.Y.0003.200112T0900Z-200112T1800Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Carbon- Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia- Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 112 PM EST Sat Jan 11 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase behind a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms Sunday morning. The strongest wind gusts are expected within a few hours after daybreak on Sunday. Winds will diminish into the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$