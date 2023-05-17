After summery 80-degree sunshine Tuesday, Wednesday's abundant sunshine had a much different feel to it, with highs only around 60-65° for most and a brisk northerly breeze that made it feel a bit cooler still. That northerly wind is ushering a quick but potent shot of mid-spring cool air from Canada, which may be cool enough for a frost or Poconos freeze overnight. Hopefully, that's the last cold weather concern until the fall, and it is for the foreseeable future with plenty of sunshine through Friday as highs inch back up closer t0 the 70-degree mark the rest of the week and winds relax as well. Saturday brings the only chance of some increasingly needed rain, but it will hardly be a beneficial rain, with just a few showers likely in the afternoon and evening, with most spots struggling to do much better than a tenth of an inch of rain. Thereafter, it's sunny, mainly dry, and seasonably mild from Sunday and through most of next week with little rain in sight.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies remain clear through the evening and overnight hours, and those brisk breezes from the day will diminish after sunset too. Unfortunately, clear skies and light winds are the perfect recipe for a cold night, and lows will dip close to the 30-degree mark in the Poconos, with 33-38° lows across much of the rest of the area. With widespread mid 30s expected, areas of frost are possible late tonight into early Thursday morning, with below freezing temperatures likely in the Poconos. The air will be very dry, which may help make the frost more scattered than widespread. However, precautions should be taken to cover sensitive plants and vegetation if possible, and bring potted plants inside. Freeze warnings are up for the Poconos, and frost advisories for much of the rest of the area.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
While the mornings will be rather chilly (30s early Thursday, 40s early Friday), expect mostly sunny skies the next few days, and the cool air will slowly ease. Highs will approach the 70-degree mark each afternoon, with Thursday likely around or just below it, and Friday inching just above it. While temperatures remain a bit cooler than average for mid-May, some very nice weather will be ours to wrap up the week.
SATURDAY
We're increasingly need of rain, as many of us have been mostly or even entirely dry for up to two straight weeks now. And unfortunately, there's not much rain in the forecast. In fact, Saturday may be our only opportunity for the next seven days, and even then, it's likely just some scattered showers. Expect a mostly cloudy day to start the weekend with highs back up around 70 degrees. It's far from a washout, and the day even looks more dry than wet overall. Still, some mostly light rain showers are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with a few hundredths to perhaps a tenth of an inch of rain or so, hardly enough to put a dent in our dry spell.
SUNDAY
The sunshine returns on Sunday, as do warmer temperatures, with skies becoming partly sunny and highs inching up to the mid to upper 70s. So color this the better weekend day, and there's more days like it through most of next week.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Next week looks largely dry, partly to mostly sunny, and seasonable, with daytime highs mostly in the mid 70s, close to where we should be this time of year. There's no appreciable rain in sight Monday to Friday, so our dry spell will continue to worsen. Nighttime lows will mostly be in the low 50s, though Monday night may dip well down into the 40s with high pressure nearby. But no additional frost or freeze concerns are likely at this time.
