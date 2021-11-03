Allentown will see some of the coldest temperatures this morning since April with widespread readings at or below freezing! At long last, the growing season should officially end across most of the area over the next few nights, with near or below freezing temperatures each of the next four or five nights. The chilly temperatures will be the main weather headline for the next several days with freezing cold mornings and unseasonably cool afternoons. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day through the weekend, but unseasonably cool temperatures for early November. Daytime highs will only be in the low 50s, a good 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average, and nighttime lows not far from 30 degrees. While cool, it's also a very quiet stretch of weather with no measurable rain in sight. A weekend ocean storm should stay far enough off the coast to have little to no sensible impact on our weather.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and rather cool temperatures to highlight the second half of the week. Afternoon highs will be around or just above 50 degrees, and lows close to 30 degrees with freezes likely each night. Our average high for early November is in the upper 50s, so this will certainly be a cool stretch for this time of year, but a dry one.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of November will be a dry one, with an ocean storm likely far enough offshore to prevent any impacts on most of our area. The exception would be the immediate coast, where some extra clouds are possible and maybe a shower. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies and continued cool temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 50s each afternoon. It's "fall back" weekend as well, which means the clocks go back one hour Saturday night and we gain the hour of sleep. Of course, that also means a sunset before 5pm starting Sunday.
NEXT WEEK
The consistently dry pattern will linger into next week as well, at least for the first part of the new week. So, enjoy more sunshine and dry time! A southwesterly flow should allow for some warmer days, also. Temperatures will start to gradually become warmer each day, eventually trending back to near normal with highs in the upper 50s and nighttime temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
