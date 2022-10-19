Well, the cold air has reached the area behind the cold front that moved through Monday morning. Temperatures on Tuesday were mainly in the mid to lower 50s which is about 10 degrees below normal.
The chilly air will stay in place through at least Thursday with nights in the 30s, approaching at or below freezing.
By Friday temperatures will rebound back to the 60s and over the weekend, upper 60s and lower 70s are likely.
Rain chances will remain near zero for the next several days with our next best chance for showers returning on Monday.
A disturbance will pass to our north Wednesday which could bring a few sprinkles or some wet snowflakes, mainly to our north and west up and around the Poconos if anything.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both days and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week.
But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will be around 50 today and in the middle 50s on Thursday, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving!
Frosts or freezes will be an issue tonight and Thursday night as temperatures dip into the lower 30s.
There could be a few sprinkles around Wednesday, mostly in the Poconos or near and west of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, and it's not out of the question to see a wet snowflake or two mixed in as well…just conversational of course.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air will lift out on Friday allowing ridging of the jet stream to return, especially going into next weekend.
This will lead to a rebound in our temperatures as highs climb back into the low 60s Friday.
A warming trend will continue as temperatures climb to the upper 60s and possibly lower 70s.
Surface high pressure also looks to be in control Friday into the weekend leading to more dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies.
It looks like we’ll have two weekends in a row with great conditions for all of the wonderful fall outdoor activities taking place across the region. Enjoy!