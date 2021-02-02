...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WINDS DOWN OVER THE REGION TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&